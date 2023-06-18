The future of motorsport, without a doubt, is electric cars. However, the biggest “but” of this type of vehicle is the price, which is why it has been surprising that in recent weeks various companies have made quite a lot of electric cars available. cheapcompared to the norm.

For a few days we have been talking to you about famous Chang Li S1 Prowhich went viral on social networks, and especially among Mexican Internet users, due to its apparent low cost.

And it is that, according to the electronic commerce platform Alibabathis Chinese electric car can be purchased on around 20 thousand Mexican pesos, although it must be taken into account that said cost does not include different types of expenses that must be covered. In addition to this, this Asian vehicle does not comply with the official Mexican standards on the matter.

Now, another small electric car has become a trend, although this time the manufacturer is a British startup called “Ark”, which has just started marketing the cheapest electric car, so far, in that market.

Although, it must be said that qualifying it as cheap is something relative, because, according to what was announced by the company based in Londonthe car has a cost of about 130 thousand Mexican pesos.

It is so that the Ark Zero electric quadricycle has become, in the United Kingdom, the cheapest electric car, through which the company seeks to compete with other similar models, such as the Citroën Ami, the Opel Rocks-e and the Fiat Topolino, and why not? With the Chang Li S1 Pro.

It is worth mentioning that, like the Chang Li Pro, the dimensions of the British Ark Zero are really small, since it has only 2.5 meters long, 1.2 meters wide and 1.6 meters high. Likewise, its frame and chassis is entirely made of one-piece aluminum, which gives it greater rigidity and consistency.which in turn increases crash safety.

However, the small dimensions of this electric car that competes against the Chang Li S1 Pro make it faster. In addition to that, it offers around 80 kilometers of autonomy with a lithium-ion battery of only 80 Ahbeing the maximum speed that can reach 45 km/h, with an electric motor of only 2.2 kW of power.

Finally, unlike the Chang Li Pro, the Ark Zero is currently only available in the United Kingdom, although the startup is already analyzing sales in other markets.