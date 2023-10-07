Dhe US internet giant Amazon has launched its first two satellites in a test mission for its Kuiper project for satellite-based internet connections. The Atlas V rocket with the satellites lifted off from the US spaceport in Cape Canaveral in the state of Florida on Friday afternoon, as the industrial group United Launch Alliance announced. Kuiper is intended to enable Internet connections in previously poorly covered regions. With the project, Amazon wants to compete with the Starlink satellite internet service from US billionaire Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX.

Prototypes are supposed to burn up

Friday’s test attempted to establish contact between the probes and Earth, deploy their solar panels and confirm that all instruments are functioning properly and at the desired temperatures. After the tests, the two prototypes are supposed to be removed from Earth’s orbit and burn up when they enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

“It is the first time that Amazon is launching satellites into space,” said Kuiper Vice Chairman of Technology Rajeev Badyal. “We will learn a tremendous amount regardless of how the mission goes.”

The first actually functional Kuiper satellites are scheduled to be launched in early 2024, according to Amazon. The company hopes to conduct initial tests with customers at the end of next year.

3200 satellites planned in six years

The online giant Amazon, founded by current US billionaire Jeff Bezos, plans to put 3,200 satellites into orbit over the next six years. Ten billion dollars (the equivalent of around 9.45 billion euros) are to be invested in the project.

The aim is to enable access to the Internet in remote and underserved areas of the world, including war and disaster zones. So far, Musk’s company SpaceX has dominated the business. It launched the first of its more than 3,700 operational Starlink satellites into space in 2019. Other companies and governments are also looking at the area with interest. In addition to China, the German start-up company Rivada also wants to send hundreds of satellites into space.