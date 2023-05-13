Home page World

Yannick Hanke

Lord of the Lost want to represent Germany worthily at ESC 2023. Meanwhile, moderator Jan Böhmermann has published his own contribution – “Allemagne Zero Points”.

Update from Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:05 am: Announced the day before, moderator Jan Böhmermann has published “his” ESC song. Advertised on Instagram as the “official German contribution”, “Allemagne Zero Points” comes up as a humorous pop dance song.

Böhmermann demonstrates his singing skills in English and French – and comes up with a few clichés about Germany on a lyrical level.

First report from Monday, May 8, 2023, 5:44 p.m.: Munich/Liverpool – On May 13, the music world is looking forward to Liverpool. This year’s ESC will be held in the hometown of the Beatles. As is well known, Germany is affected by the Dark rocker Lord of the Lost from Hamburg represent all the bankruptcies of the Federal Republic in recent years Eurovision Song Contest want to make you forget.

It is of course still open whether they will succeed. What is certain, however, is that TV presenter Jan Böhmermann also made an “official German contribution” to the ESC 2023 will publish. On Instagram, the host of “ZDF Magazin Royale” is promoting the song “Allemagne Zero Points”, which is due to be released on Tuesday, May 9th. A dig at Germany’s ESC bankruptcies in recent years results from the title alone – zero points for Germany.

Competition for Lord of the Lost? Jan Böhmermann announces his ESC song “Allemagne Zero Points”.

First a look back. Since the beginning of April it has been clear that Böhmermann and entertainer Olli Schulz will do the ESC 2023 together for the ORF station FM4 will comment. The well-rehearsed duo announced this in their Spotify podcast “Fest & Fluffy”. The two would also travel to Liverpool for this – as would commentator legend Peter Urban, who would lead the colorful ESC evening one last time.

In order to possibly stir the drum for your ESC commentator debut, Böhmermann has now announced his song for the Eurovision Song Contest via Instagram with “Allemagne Zero Points”. That this runs out of competition and not at short notice probably consisting of a duel ESC final is performed goes without saying.

“Music is the connection between head and mind, heart and brain. Music makes us dream, laugh, cry, think and, of course, dance,” says Jan Böhmermann’s Instagram post. The moderator would have “created the first sustainable contribution” to the ESC “together with an international team of songwriters from five European countries” – Germany, France, Portugal, Great Britain and Bosnia-Herzegovina. A European collaboration that would have lasted seven months.

“Handmade with love in the region”: Böhmermann releases ESC song before the final on May 13th

In the following, Böhmermann states that Germany does not have to come up with a new song for the ESC every year “in the sense of a more resource-saving, climate-conscious and ecological handling of German Eurovision contributions”. Accordingly, Böhmermann would not understand his ESC song “Allemagne Zero Points” as a “disposable song” or “one-way song” – but rather as a piece of music that was “handmade with love in the region”.

The latest musical work by Jan Böhmermann can even be played “on almost any occasion” that involves Germany in the broadest sense. This can then be checked from May 9th – and thus on Day of the 1st ESC semi-final. As in previous years, Germany does not even have to compete in this one, but is directly qualified for the ESC final.

Acknowledgments for Olli Schulz and Morrissey: What Jan Böhmermann means with his grave photo

Finally, the moderator thanks Buddy Olli Schulz and the controversial British musician Morrissey – whose grave Böhmermann would have visited according to the second photo of his Instagram post. However, this should not be taken seriously, but rather meant in a figurative sense.

ESC noble fan Böhmermann alludes to Morrissey’s supposed career death after this in a Mirror-Interview made people sit up and take notice with his own statements and had expressed special views on the Brexit referendum as well as on Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey. So Böhmermann definitely knows how to stay in the conversation – not least because of “his” ESC contribution “Allemagne Zero Points”. (han)