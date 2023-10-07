The Mercedes-Benz EQS, the BMW i7 and the Tesla Model S face competition from Lucid. The brand does not come from China, but from California. The man behind it was once at Tesla.

DThe wind is picking up in the electric upper class, and it’s blowing right in Elon Musk’s face. As if the Chinese newcomers and the finally awakened luxury brands from the south of Germany weren’t already troubling the Tesla boss hard enough, an adversary from within his own ranks is now appearing on the scene, Lucid. The man behind Lucid is Peter Rawlinson, he once developed the Tesla Model S.

All his knowledge of Tesla’s possibly lazy compromises went into the 4.98 meter long Air luxury sedan, which is now coming to Germany after its launch in America. At prices that start at 91,000 to 180,000 euros, well below European competitors such as a BMW i7 or a Mercedes-Benz EQS, the Air not only offers a delicate and fascinating design, but also a particularly streamlined design and very efficient technology. Paired with a battery that, in extreme cases, has a capacity of almost 120 kWh, this makes it a cross-country skier in the luxury league; Lucid proclaims a record range of 883 kilometers.