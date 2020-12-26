S.Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) may have quickly regretted one statement. But she could no longer be captured.

At his weekly government press conference in early October, Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister called the Climate List BaWü, which had recently been founded in Freiburg, a “serious matter”: Your running in the state elections next year threatens to have “serious consequences” for the Greens – “for example that it is not enough for one government. Then these people traded in lemons and you get even less than you think. “