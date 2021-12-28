Remedy Entertainment Y Tencent will work together on the development of a new game free to play that could well compete with Destiny.

Known for the moment as ‘Vanguard’, this multiplayer project will bring the experience of a PvE shooter that will combine the best of narrative and action.

Few details about the project are known at the moment, since Remedy Entertainment Y Tencent they are testing concepts at a very early stage of development.

There are no images yet, but the project is underway. Image: Remedy Entertainment.

Vanguard is developed in Unreal Engine and it is intended to reach consoles, as well as PC, with the quality of a triple-A game.

Remedy will be developer and publisher

The most interesting thing is that this free to play shooter It will also have a mobile version that will be completely in charge of Tencent, although it is not known exactly how its mechanics will adapt.

Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy Entertainment, assured that the studio is creating something new and exciting for cooperative multiplayer, with which they will also take on the role of publisher.

This alliance established with Tencent will serve to give global distribution to Vanguard, especially in Asia, where the Chinese multinational company will take operational control of the game.

Honor of Kings is proof that Tencent knows how to do it well. Image: Tencent.

It will surely be several months before we hear from this free to play cooperative shooter, so we will stay tuned for the next updates.

Vanguard it could well become a competition for Destiny, at least in terms of its PvE approach; however, they don’t seem to have any intention of adding any kind of player versus player matchup.

We’ll see if this title, with everything and its mobile version by Tencent, they manage to establish a monetization model that satisfies gamers on all platforms where it will be available.

Follow us on our social networks for more news on video games, anime and Geek culture.