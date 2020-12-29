The Competition Committee has decided to archive the extraordinary file initiated against Ronald Koeman for his criticism of the VAR after the Classic against Madrid on October 24. The disciplinary body considers that there are no reasons to sanction the Barcelona coach, but yes to score four games for Getafe forward Cucho Hernández for his criticism of Gil Manzano after the match against Granada.

“I don’t understand the referee’s decision, the VAR only appears when decisions have to be made against Barcelona. Decisions always against us. He tells me it’s a penalty, it’s incomprehensible. I didn’t like it “, said Koeman just after the game against Real Madrid, very upset by a penalty signaled by Munuera Montero for a grip from Lenglet to Sergio Ramos.

“I told the referee that I hope they can explain to me one day how VAR works in Spain, because we have been here for five days and VAR has always been against Barcelona, ​​but nevertheless it did not enter into the penalty play on Messi against Sevilla or two red against Getafe. Why is VAR always against us? “, Declared the Barça coach.

Well, the Competition Committee shares the arguments of the examining judge in its proposed resolution, which concludes that “This infringement has not been committed in this case, interpreting that the statements made constitute a legitimate exercise of the constitutional right to free expression, by not questioning the honesty or impartiality of the arbitrator, nor constituting a disapproval of the arbitration performance using language that can be described as offensive, insulting, humiliating or rude. The statements must be interpreted in the context in which they are made and that from the set of the criticisms made it is clear that they took place in a polite and correct tone, without using language towards the members of the VAR that can be classified as offensive, insulting, humiliating or rude, and the in dubio pro reo principle must be applied with respect to its intention “.

On the contrary, the Competition Committee It has sanctioned with four parties the statements of Cucho Hernández of last October 26, for understanding that they violate arbitral honesty. ANDhe Getafe striker criticized Gil Manzano’s performance after the match against Granada for a penalty awarded against his team:“Even the referee knows that there was no penalty, it is very clear. What surprises me and surprises us all is that he didn’t even bother to go see it at the VAR. Djené touched the ball first and it is surprising that he did not go to see it. I respect the work of the referees a lot, but they make life difficult for themselves. He could have gone to look. It bothers me that throughout the game he was a bit disrespectful to us, threatening from the first minute. The Azulón player, after knowing his sanction, wrote the following message on his social networks: “Hello everyone. As you know, I have been sanctioned with 4 games for giving a respectful opinion. It goes without saying that I will not say anything but you will know what I think. .. To work and encourage my colleagues from outside “.

The Competition Committee, on the other hand, has decided to fine 1,803 euros, in accordance with article 100 bis of the Disciplinary Code, to the Barça manager Xavier Vilajoana, who in a message on ‘Twitter’, for which he later apologized, said about the El Clásico referee: “This is a fucking scandal !!! Munuera you can go shit …”. The instructor asked for a fine of 2,500 euros. Vilajoana alleged that he is no longer a Barça manager (he was when he made those demonstrations), that he did so from a personal account and that there was spontaneous repentance.