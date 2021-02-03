The Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Wednesday dismissed the appeal of Real Madrid and sanctioned Brazilian defender Eder Militao with a match for his expulsion last Saturday against Levante.

The Catalan referee Medié Jiménez initially admonished the central defender with a yellow for knocking down Sergio León when he was facing the goal, but after consulting with the monitor, he changed his decision and he expelled the Madrid player for “knocking down an opponent, thereby preventing a clear chance of scoring“.

As indicated by Competition in its resolution, Real Madrid claimed that the play should have been sanctioned with a warning because it was a “promising attack”. and the organism remarked that its mission is not to decide what happens in the field of play but “to determine if what is verified by the referee in the arbitration act responds to a manifest material error”.

“In the opinion of this Competition Committee, this does not happen in this case, in which the images provided seem to corroborate the arbitration report. PTherefore, the rejection of the allegations and the imposition of the disciplinary consequences of the action indicated in the arbitration record “, Competition concluded, which punished Militao with a match, who will not be able to play against Huesca.