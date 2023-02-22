Less than a year after the start in Iowa and New Hampshire of the primaries to choose the republican candidate to the White House with a view to the presidential elections of November 2024, the former president donald trump competition has come out.

Entangled in numerous legal messes and beaten in the favorability polls, Trump is not guaranteed the nomination and several republican leaders less radical and divisive than he is, they are already raising funds to compete in the race.

Chief among them, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantisHe has not yet formalized his candidacy. But it is a matter of time: a few days ago a Yahoonews and YouGov poll gave him the winner against Trump by 45% to 41% among Republican voters. And he also predicted his victory – although by a narrow margin of 44% and 43% – against Joe Biden in the event of winning the Republican nomination and having the current president as a rival.

Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the UN and former Governor of South Carolina. Photo: Rachel Mummy/Bloomberg

But the road is complicated for DeSantis if other Republican figures break into the campaign with force, as can happen with the former governor of South Carolina nikki haleywho got DeSantis up early by anticipating the formal announcement of his aspiration a few days ago.

While DeSantis It’s been months of pre-campaign, in just a few hours Haley got into the fight.

A question in the same survey that includes her name shows that Haley can rock the board. The former governor scores 11% and brings Trump down to 38% and DeSantis to 35%. Although she is far from the leaders of the contest, many are betting that Haley’s sweeping personality will shake up the campaign.

“We are ready, ready to leave behind the stale ideas and faded names of the past, and we are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future,” Haley said in announcing his aspiration. Those words, coupled with her proposal to subject politicians over the age of 75 who aspire to elected office to mental health tests, indicate that she has decided to position herself against Trump, 76, and against Biden, at the same time. of 80.

The ex-governor breaks the traditional mold of the republican aspirants to the Presidency of the first world power. First, she is a woman in a party based in a atavistic machismo whose most recent exponent is precisely former President Trump.

Second, she does not come from an Anglo-Saxon family: she is the daughter of Indian immigrants linked to the Sikh religion, which emerged 5 centuries ago in the Punjab region of northern India, and which many consider to be a particular ethnic group.

Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the UN and former Governor of South Carolina. Photo: Rachel Mummy/Bloomberg

The Charleston Massacre

The third breaking mark is that nikki haley, whose swarthy complexion attests to his Indian origin, has maintained a zero-tolerance stance against racism. In a party whose most radical line includes white supremacists, nostalgic for the days when racial segregation limited African-Americans’ access to schools, hotels, restaurants, transportation and even public restrooms, Haley’s attitudes have made history.

In June 2015, Dylann Roof, a 21-year-old white supremacist, fatally shot nine African-Americans at a Methodist church in Charleston, where the pastor and state senator, Clementa Pinckney, led an evening Bible study. The pastor was among the fatalities of a massacre that shocked the country as a whole.

When the police captured the murderer, photos of the young man appeared next to the Confederate flag, a symbol of the southern slave states defeated in the civil war that bled the country dry between 1861 and 1865. After presiding over the funeral and holding long talks with the relatives of the victims, Haley led a campaign to have the Confederate flag stopped flying in the state capitol.

By winning that highly symbolic battle, the governor became known nationally. She emerged beyond the borders of South Carolina as a young and refreshing Republican leader (she was then 43), non-white and staunchly anti-racist.

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Haley has also attacked the radical stances of some of her anti-immigration supporters.. Although he opposes a general opening of the borders, he disagrees with the walls and the absolute closures: “No one who wants to work hard within the framework of our laws and who loves our traditions should ever feel that they are not welcome in this country” he said in 2016.

Mal could be an enemy of immigration. Her parents, Ajit Singh Randhawa and Raj Kaur Randhawa, are originally from Amritsar, in northern India. They came first to Canada and then settled in South Carolinawhere her mother set up a luxury clothing business to which Haley devoted her early years of work and which today is worth tens of millions of dollars.

“I am the proud daughter of immigrants from India,” she declared. I am not black, nor white, I am different, but my mother always said that ‘Your work should not focus on the differences, but on the similarities’”.

Ups and downs with Trump

With that union discourse that has always broken with the polarizing and divisive language that has marked recent years, Haley won two consecutive South Carolina gubernatorial elections, in 2010 and 2014.. In his first campaign, after six years in the state House of Representatives, almost no one gave him a choice.

But after a difficult start, dedicated to knocking on doors house to house in cities and towns of the state, and presiding over small meetings with a dozen voters, her language close to the common people and her convincing and hopeful phrases made her rise in the ranks. surveys.

When they saw that a dark-skinned woman could win, white and conservative state leaders launched vicious attacks on her, including unproven rumors that she had been unfaithful on at least two occasions to her husband Mike Haley, a major of the National Guard who was in Afghanistan and whom he had married years before for both rites, the Sikh and the Methodist.

In 2017, Haley was appointed by the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump as ambassador to the United Nations.. Her relationship with Trump has had its ups and downs. She did not support him when the future president was fighting for the Republican nomination. And as ambassador, she had several brushes with the White House, since she always defended a firm position against Vladimir Putin’s Russia, especially when it came to sanctioning that country for the invasion of Crimea.

Trump and some of his entourage were seduced by certain attitudes of Putin and that distanced Haley from the official positions of his government.

In 2018, when several women accused Trump of sexual harassment and even of having touched them improperly, she assured that these testimonies should “be heard.” Months later, she left her position before the UN.

He definitively distanced himself from Trump after his followers’ assault on the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021when those fans, instigated by the still President Trump, alleged without any evidence an alleged fraud in Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 presidential elections.

Some criticize him that, as for Trump, his positions have come and gone without ceasing. She explains: “Most of Mr. Trump’s policies were extraordinary and made America stronger, safer and more prosperous, but many of his actions after the (2020) election were misguided and will be harshly judged by history. …”.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could also be a tough candidate against Donald Trump. See also A businesswoman registers a company in the name of an employee and accuses her of embezzling 14 million dirhams Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The fan

Either way, Haley is already in the running for the Republican nomination. Based on the rumor that Trump himself encouraged her to run, some of her critics argue that it is a move to weaken the former president’s strongest adversary, Florida Gov. Ron De-Santis.

Even if there was some truth in that rumor, Trump could be in for a surprise because, although there is a long way to go in this long career, Haley can become a serious competitor who stands out as much or even more than DeSantis and who gives him a fight without truce.

The range of candidates is just beginning to unfold, but Washington political columnists are already mentioning several names: Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, both distanced from the former president.

There is also the senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, promoter of a harsh anti-immigrant policy. Another senator, Tim Scott, has been flirting with the idea: It would be a blow to Haley, since he is from his own state, South Carolina, and he would split it up.

There are four governors who could join the fray: Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin; New Hampshire’s Chris Sununu; Kristi Noem, from South Dakota, and Greg Abbott, from Texas. Then there’s Liz Cheney, the former congresswoman from Wyoming, who accused Trump of lying in his allegations about never-proven fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and who has said she’d like to lead her party to move past the former president’s influence. Another anti-Trump player who can play is Larry Hogan, the former governor of Maryland.

There are many more names. But for now, only Nikki Haley has dared to make her decision to face Trump official, who announced her candidacy late last year. Convinced of the old adage according to which “God helps those who get up early”, the former governor of South Carolina puts her ability to win elections first: six times (two primaries and four open elections) she has put her name on the line, and He has succeeded in all.

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

ANALYST

TIME