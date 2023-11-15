The Senate approved the competition bill with 79 yes votes, 57 no votes and 6 abstentions. The text now passes to the Chamber for consideration. The annual bill for the Market and Competition is part of the measures and interventions for implementing the Pnrr and contains rules aimed at guaranteeing the achievement of certain “milestones” set within the framework of the Plan. Here are the innovations introduced by the bill to promote competition in various sectors of the Italian economy.

The news

Trade ambulante on public areas – In the retail sector, the assignment of parking concessions in public areas is envisaged through public tenders for greater competition and transparency in the sector, starting immediately from the parking spaces not yet assigned, safeguarding the legitimate expectations of the current dealers who will be able to enjoy a renewal of current concessions exceptionally for 12 years.

Smart meters – In the energy sector, the bill provides for the strengthening and planning of the development of the national electricity network and the promotion of the use of smart meters, to encourage energy saving and contain the price of electricity.

‘Cold ironing’ in port for air protection – In the transport sector, the ‘cold ironing’ process is introduced, which allows naval engines to be turned off during mooring in port to protect air quality in port areas.

Greater competition in the pharmaceutical sector – The bill provides for measures to promote greater competition and choice for consumers in order to start a process of reducing the prices charged in the relevant markets.

Strengthening of antitrust powers – The bill provides for the strengthening and rationalization of the investigation and sanctioning powers of the Competition and Market Authority, attributing to the AGCM the functions referred to in the EU regulation “Digital Markets Act”, relating to the regulation of fair and contestable markets in digital sector.

Adjustment of exposure limits to electromagnetic fields – The adjustment to 15 V/m of the limits of exposure to electromagnetic fields, which in Italy were stuck at 6 V/m, is envisaged, guaranteeing the improvement of mobile connectivity and the quality of services, without prejudice to public health.

Greater consumer protection in contracts concluded by telephone and with tacit renewal – In the case of service contracts concluded by telephone, it is expected that the consent given by the consumer is valid only if the latter has previously confirmed receipt of the document containing the contractual conditions. Furthermore, in the case of contracts with tacit renewal, the professional, thirty days before the expiry of the contract, will be required to notify the consumer, in writing also via text message, of the date by which he can send formal cancellation: in the absence of such communication this the latter may withdraw from the contract at any time and without costs

Extension of exemptions for the installation of dehors – A further extension to 31 December 2024 of the exceptions to the landscape constraints envisaged for the installation of so-called dehors (i.e. elements of street furniture such as equipment, platforms, tables) on streets, squares and roads has been introduced. Furthermore, historic shops and neighborhood services are enhanced and protected by providing, in agreement with the operators’ associations and without discrimination between them, limitations on the establishment of certain commercial activities in historic centres.

Stop using the portability database for differentiated offers – Finally, it is envisaged that suppliers of electronic communications services cannot use the information acquired through the database on number portability to formulate differentiated offers to end users, based on the supplier of origin.