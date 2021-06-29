Double exposure of the Unicaja and Liberbank logos. Efe

The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has authorized this Tuesday the merger by absorption of Liberbank by Unicaja in the first phase. “The operation is subordinate to the fulfillment of the commitments presented by Unicaja, giving rise to the merger of the seventh and eleventh bank in the country,” says the agency in its note.

The decision is not a surprise because the largest entity is Malaga, with a presence from the center of the peninsula to the south, while Liberbank is of Asturian origin, with more offices on the opposite side of Spain. The new Unicaja will be the fifth entity by employees, offices, assets but not by volume of loans, since Bankinter overtakes it and moves to sixth position. It will have about 110,000 million in assets, with a more or less intensive presence in 80% of the populations and will have 4.5 million clients. The merger will mean a significant number of layoffs that the new entity has not closed. The union project se agreed in December 2020 and the boards approved it in March.

The CNMV has focused on analyzing the retail banking market, the entity’s main business. After analyzing the retail banking market, the CNMC has concluded that “the operation will not pose a threat to effective competition in this market at the national level because the resulting shares are not relevant, the addition (market share that Liberbank adds to the new entity) is small and there are important competitors ”.

Only high concentration in Cáceres

In any case, the CNMC has detected that the operation “does pose a threat to effective competition in the branch market at the provincial level, specifically in the province of Cáceres. For all this, due to the high concentration indices that were reached in said province, the CNMC has identified the postal codes where both entities overlap their activities in branches ”. Some branches in the province of Cáceres of the new entity show “high concentration indexes”.

In 18 zip codes “there is overlap of the parties in branches and it has been identified that in three of them only the new entity and a single competitor will remain,” says the note. Despite this position, the resulting entity is not in a monopoly situation, but “there could be risks for customers, such as increased commissions or worsening conditions for current Liberbank customers in certain products,” says the organism.

In view of the problems, Unicaja has committed to the CNMC that clients who have contracted Liberbank products and are automatically transferred to Unicaja be warned of possible changes in conditions in products and services. They will have to be warned of “the new applicable commissions”, the characteristics of the new Unicaja products “that are comparable, or better, to the products they had in Liberbank.” Clients will be free to change bank entity for 18 months.

The CNMC has considered these commitments adequate to solve the competition problems presented by the operation, to the extent that they neutralize or mitigate the risks identified, and will monitor compliance with them by Unicaja, who must inform the CNMC in the terms agreed for it during its validity.