Cani Fernández, in an image from 2018. Manuel Casamayón

The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) has authorized the merger by absorption of Bankia by CaixaBank. The operation is subordinate to the fulfillment of the commitments presented by the entity, giving rise to the merger of the third and fourth banking entities in the country, becoming, the resulting entity, the leader in the banking services market, specifically in all the retail banking segments.

As a result of this analysis, 86 postal codes have been identified in which the resulting entity will be either in a monopoly situation (the new entity will be the only bank present in 21 codes) or in a duopoly situation exposed to weak competitive pressure, within a 1.5 kilometer radius from the branch in 65 other zip codes.

Apart from the banking services market (retail banking market, corporate banking, investment banking and factoring market), the merger also affects the card issuance, POS and ATM markets, as well as the production and distribution of insurance and the management of pension plans and funds, in which the parties are simultaneously present.

After analyzing all these markets, the CNMC has concluded that the operation will not pose a threat to effective competition in the markets of corporate banking, investment banking, factoring, cards, POS, insurance production and distribution, and fund management and pension plans. And this because, in these markets, either the resulting quotas are not worrisome or the addition of BANKIA is low, so there is no relevant modification of the competitive market structure prior to the operation, and there is sufficient competitive pressure in all of them.

However, the analysis carried out concludes that the transaction poses a threat to effective competition in certain areas of the retail banking market). Thus, for the branch market, in addition to carrying out the analysis at the national and provincial level, and in view of the high concentration indices derived from the operation in certain provinces, a local analysis has been carried out identifying all those postal codes in those in which the parties overlap their activities, carrying out an exhaustive analysis of market shares and the number of existing competitors in the most affected local environments, considering isochrons of 1.5 km distance from the branches of the merged entity. Postal code analysis is also a suitable proxy for other product markets that may be contracted in the branch environment, such as loans, deposits, or teller service.