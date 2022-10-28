Oct 28, 2022 09:18

When it comes to the best “cheap” phones, there is an implication that you are sacrificing some key functionality for a lower price, but this gap has narrowed recently, as many phones offer premium specifications at a low price.

Usually, there is a flaw somewhere in the design of low-cost phones, whether it’s a small battery, weak camera, or lack of water resistance.

All this makes the latest version of the “Redmi” phone, produced by the Chinese company, “Xiaomi”, exceptional, as it features large specifications, similar and sometimes better than the specifications of Apple and Samsung devices.

200MP sensors are still relatively rare in the smartphone world.

The first phone with a 200MP camera was launched just a few months ago.

The new version of “Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition” will have a main sensor of 200 megapixels, allowing you to take ultra-high-resolution photos with ease.

It is also the first phone to use the artificial intelligence feature from Xiaomi, to help in image stabilization and reduce “visual noise”.

Besides this giant 200-megapixel camera, there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera, in addition to a 16-megapixel front camera.

Related news

Battery life

It is one of the most important features in a new phone, all the luxury specifications in the world mean nothing if you can’t keep a device charged long enough to use it.

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition can be fully charged in just 9 minutes.

This is possible thanks to a completely redesigned charging infrastructure, where everything down to the charging cord has been optimized to deliver a super-fast charging experience.

In comparison, charging the iPhone 13 from 0 percent to 90 percent takes about 45 minutes, while the new Xiaomi phone charges from 0 to 100 in nine minutes.

price

Currently, this model is only available in China. The price of the new phone is only 331 US dollars.