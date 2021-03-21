The matches between the Real society and the Barcelona, especially if they are in AnoetaThey are duels that hardly disappoint. Tonight’s, the third that will face both teams this year, may also be decisive for him future of both squads in the final stage of LaLiga. Tonight at the San Sebastian stadium (9:00 p.m., Movistar LaLiga) the Barça the possibility of keep harassing to the leader Athletic de Madrid, who played before, and regain the second place that Real Madrid snatched him yesterday (follow the game live on AS.com). The Real, for his part, he has his head on the cup final against Athletic, but he cannot get lost in the table, because the Champions League positions would already move away in an accentuated way.

The Real has suffered a irregularity from which he seemed to have recovered in the last few days, but last week he unexpectedly stumbled on grenade after having won four of their last five games, the fifth being the meritorious draw against Real Madrid in Valdebebas.

With the final of the Cup corresponding to last season on the horizon (it will be played after the national team break in Seville against Athletic), Imanol Sheriff has lived this week pending recover to the numerous headdresses what’s wrong with it. Among all of them, David Silva He is undoubtedly the player who worries the most and who is most eagerly awaited. It looked like he could reappear and play for a few minutes, but he didn’t make the list.

At Barça, the trend it is also exciting. The team’s march in LaLiga, where they have won their last eight consecutive trips, overshadows the disappointment with the Champions League.

Koeman seems to have found the right system with three centrals. In that position, Uruguayan Ronald could join the cause again from the beginning. Araújo, which could be used to De Jong come back to play more near the rival area.