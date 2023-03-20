Compensations | The long legal battle over firemen’s wage claims is coming to an end: It could mean up to half a million euros for Jari Pääkkönen

In its interim judgment, the labor court considered that being on standby significantly limits the free time of rescue personnel and should therefore be counted as working time. For Jari Pääkkönen, it would mean compensation for eight years.

Fireman Jari Pääkkönen may receive retroactive pay for up to eight years of reserve service.

“My friends have asked if I’m going to be on rotation leave and go around the world. But what’s the matter, I’m in my dream job in my current job and as a trustee. Normally, we continue working,” says Pääkkönen.

Pääkkönen, who works at the Pohjois-Savo rescue service, is also a trustee of the Finnish Association of Rescue Professionals (Spal) in Pohjois-Savo.

At the beginning of March, the labor court held in its interim ruling on standby that being on standby significantly limits the free time of rescue personnel and should therefore be counted as working time. In the past, in Pohjois-Savo, standby compensation has been paid for being on standby.

Now the city of Kuopio may receive an expensive bill. According to Spali, two rescue workers alone may receive around half a million euros – Pääkkönen is the second of them.

The matter has already been initiated in 2016. The final wage claims will be resolved in the continuation session of the labor court, which, according to Pääkkönen’s estimation, could last even next year.

More important than money to Pääkkönen, however, is the fact that the reserve was found to be working time. In addition, it was important that the standby position in the area of ​​the Pohjois Savo rescue service was abandoned and seven new 24-hour stations were established instead.

However, Pääkkönen’s Finnish upright ears may already taste the future compensations.

“Yes, the dogs get slightly better quality food than before,” Pääkkönen says.

Pääkkönen has been on standby for almost 20 years, but the lawsuit concerns about eight years for him. During that time, he has also worked as a unit manager. When on standby, the unit managers must arrive at the fire station in such a way that the fire engine could leave for the alarm in about five minutes after the alarm.

According to the labor court, due to, among other things, the short departure time, being on standby must be considered working time, as it significantly restricts the person on standby’s freedom of movement and thus the use of free time, and the person is not considered to have the opportunity to actually rest. Also, leisure activities cannot be those that cannot be stopped immediately after the alarm.

The city has been divided on the issue. According to it, the person on standby can, among other things, move in the vicinity of the agglomeration.

“ “It’s always ready to go if the task comes.”

Availability requirement has been 1,800 hours a year and has not been able to refuse it.

In practice, it’s about the fact that after a working day lasting from 8 to 4 p.m. on weekdays, Pääkkönen was on alert from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. during periods of the week. Sometimes there were even two weeks in a month.

“It is always ready to go if the task comes. When we go to the alarm, it is usually about a person in distress or imminent property damage. There is always a rush and the alarm must always be dealt with immediately,” says Pääkkönen.

“In times of need, time is a trump card.”

Being on standby made everyday life difficult, especially when the children were small. The whole family was as if on standby, Pääkkönen describes.

In addition, when he was on reserve, Pääkkö didn’t do his favorite forestry hobbies, for example.

“The autumn hunting dog hobby was severely limited when the dogs could not be released,” Pääkkönen says, continuing:

“Yes, you can go to the sauna, but you shouldn’t take too hard baths. The clothes are already cut and the attitude is such that the alarm can come at any time. Sometimes it even comes three times during a shift.”

Rescue personnel the lawsuit process regarding the reserve has taken more than ten years as a whole.

In April of last year, the labor court decided in favor of the employees working at Pirkanmaa’s rescue service regarding the redundancy claim process. In the final result, it was decided that the standby period of 2012–2015 was working time.

A similar lawsuit is also underway in Oulu.

Paramedics in Satakunta received 1.6 million euros in compensation in December due to a somewhat similar work time recording basis.