Ciro Immobile has announced that the compensation his daughters will receive for the tram accident will be donated to charity

Yet another nice gesture from the footballer Ciro Immobile. The Lazio striker announced, through his lawyer, that the entire sum of the compensation that his daughters will receive for the accident in which he was involved last April will be donated to charity.

Last April 16, the striker of Lazio and the Italian national football team, Ciro Immobile, was involved in a serious road accident among the streets of the capital.

He was traveling on board his suv and, for reasons and responsibilities still not fully clarified today, he collided with a tram of the Atac transport company.

Credit: ciroimmobile17 – Instagram

Fortunately, the accident did not cause any casualties. Yet they had been there several injuredincluding Ciro Immobile himself, the tram driver, four passengers and the bomber’s two daughters.

The latter had the prognosis more delicate, respectively than 30 and 50 days.

The words of Ciro Immobile’s lawyer

Following the assessments of the insurance experts, a compensation to the girls of Ciro Immobile. Compensation which, as already announced, will be donated to charity.

In recent days, in fact, the lawyer representative of the Lazio striker declared:

On 16 April Ciro, with his two young daughters on board, was involved in an accident against a tram where the driver and other passengers were travelling. Fortunately, apart from the two little girls, no one suffered any damage that required hospitalization. In consideration of the imminent medical-legal examination on the two minor daughters, I learned from my client that together with his wife they intend to donate the sum they will receive as compensation. I’m not surprised because sensitivity and common sense have characterized Ciro’s every behavior since the day of that bad accident, but fortunately without serious consequences.

As mentioned, it is not the first time that Ciro Immobile has been the protagonist of good-hearted gestures which have less fortunate people as beneficiaries.

TO Easter this year, for example, he showed up unexpectedly at the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome. His wife was also with him Jessica Malena and, together, the two delivered Easter eggs, but above all smiles and moments of lightheartedness to the children and bombs suffering from serious illnesses.