A total civil court in Ras Al Khaimah ruled that an insurance company and a driver who caused a traffic accident must pay an Asian worker Dh123,34, and the legal interest is 9%, as a material and moral compensation for the damages he sustained as a result of the bus driver causing the accident deviating from his tracks. It deteriorated on the road, and the plaintiff sustained injuries and fractures in his body.

In detail, the plaintiff filed a lawsuit in which he demanded to oblige the first defendants, the insurance company, and the second who caused the accident, jointly between them to pay him the appropriate compensation for the material and moral damages that he suffered, and the loss of earnings, and the legal interest 12% and obligating them to pay fees, expenses and attorney fees, on It is supported that the cause of the accident was driving the bus that the plaintiff was traveling with, as the cause of the accident lost control of the bus, which led to its deterioration off the road, and the plaintiff sustained injuries and fractures in his body.

He added that the medical report issued by Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah stated that he had a broken lumbar vertebra in the back, a fracture of the left ribs, a bruise in the lung, and a fracture in the left hip. The insurance company’s agent demanded that the lawsuit not be accepted due to its lack of capacity in the lawsuit, its failure to pay compensation, the failure to accept the lawsuit to file it prematurely, and the absence of a final medical report on the plaintiff’s health condition.

In the verdict of a total civil court, it was stated that the court established that bodily damage occurred to the plaintiff, verifying that he had been physically harmed as a result of the accident, as well as material damage represented in the treatment and photocopying of documents he spent, and it continued that the driver who caused the accident and who was insured by the insurance company is the direct and productive cause of the incident. The plaintiff sustained material and bodily damages, with which he is entitled to financial compensation.

She explained that the court established that the insurance company is obligated to pay the compensation estimated by the court at a value of 80,000 dirhams, in addition to 13 thousand and 34 dirhams, the value of the expenses incurred by the plaintiff in terms of treatment and photocopying of the case file and printing fees according to the fixed in the invoices, as the defendants did not express their objection to those expenses. And what the court obliges them to pay to the plaintiff jointly between them, as compensation for the material damages he sustained. It also decided to reject any other compensation for the material damages due to the absence of evidence in the papers, since the plaintiff did not provide evidence of his loss of his source of livelihood as a result of his incapacity from his work, and what he incurred from Lawyer’s expenses, as the court is not obligated to bring to the attention of the litigants the requirements of their defense.

She added that with regard to compensation for moral damages, the court established that the plaintiff had suffered pain and grief as a result of his injury in the accident, and had sat for a period of treatment, and the court estimated the value of moral compensation at a value of 30 thousand dirhams, and obligated the defendants to jointly between them, and accordingly the court ruled to oblige the defendants Jointly between them, to pay the plaintiff 123 thousand and 34 dirhams, in compensation for the material and moral damages he has incurred, in addition to obligating them to pay the legal interest at the rate of 9% from the date of the judgment becoming fully paid, and obligating them to pay expenses and attorney fees.

