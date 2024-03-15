About 22,500 victims received a total of around 111.5 million euros in compensation in 2022 and 2023 under a special scheme for victims of violence in youth care. The Violent Crime Compensation Fund reported this on Friday his annual figures has published.

The scheme was intended for victims of excessive violence by youth care counselors or other young people between 1945 and 2019. The fund expected in advance that around two thousand reports would be received in the two years in which applications were possible, 2021 and 2022. Ultimately, this was more then tenfold: a total of 27,454 reports were received. To give an idea: the fund handled around eleven thousand regular applications in 2023.

Around 2018, a number of distressing examples of violence in youth care came to light. So wrote NRC about women who had to do forced labor in a monastery for years in the 1960s. After a committee investigated the nature and extent of the violence, compensation was determined in 2019: a symbolic amount of five thousand euros for each victim. The women from the monastery were also covered by the scheme, although the majority of the victims paid out are between 24 and 44 years old. Despite reform plans, youth care is not yet free from problems, as recent revelations show.

