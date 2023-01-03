The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issued Ministerial Resolution No. 657 of 2022 regarding the rules and procedures guide for dealing with work injuries and occupational diseases, which defines the channels for reporting injuries and diseases and the responsibilities of the employer.

The decision, which aims to strengthen the occupational health and safety system in the private sector, reviews guidelines related to the system. It also clarifies the mechanisms for documenting work injuries and occupational diseases within a database that allows for dealing with related challenges and identifying risk factors, which contributes to providing a safe work environment free from hazards. Profession, enhancing the psychological stability of workers in establishments, and thus raising the level of their productivity and efficiency.

The Ministry provides several channels to report any injury or occupational disease to which the worker is exposed, whether by contacting the call center at 600590000, business centers or the Ministry’s smart application. and its degree, a brief description of the accident and its circumstances, and procedures for first aiding and treating the worker. The report is automatically included in the national system for work injuries.

The decision targets the governance of establishments that employ 50 workers or more with work injuries and occupational diseases, as it stipulates that establishments create a special system for monitoring these injuries and diseases, provided that this system includes a record of work injuries and occupational diseases, and the provision of preventive tools and rehabilitation programs for workers in hazardous activities, and inventory Activities endangering the health and safety of all workers, conducting an inventory of workers, establishing mechanisms for periodic health checks for workers and mechanisms for reporting within the facility and for investigating cases of work injuries and occupational diseases.

The decision also clarifies that the concerned establishments must find mechanisms to obtain a report from the medical committees indicating the percentage of disability in the event of injury, provide a record of the periodicity and dates of examination of workers, and keep a record that includes workers exposed to occupational hazards for a period of not less than five years after the end of their service, and hand over the worker after the end of his service what proves period of work in the facility. It is decided that the employer will undertake the treatment and compensation of the injured worker for work injuries and occupational diseases, and the value of the work injury compensation is calculated based on the last basic wage received by the worker who receives his compensation after the issuance of the medical report specifying the percentage of disability within a maximum period of 10 days, and if the work injury or Occupational disease leads to the death of the worker. Compensation is paid to his heirs according to the legislation in force in the country, or according to what the worker determines before his death.

But if the worker’s occupational injury or illness leads to his partial incapacitation, he shall be compensated with a percentage of the value of permanent total disability equal to the percentages determined in Cabinet Resolution No. 33 of 2022, while the amount of compensation payable to the worker in case of permanent total disability is the same amount due in the case of Death, and in both cases, whether it is total or partial disability, a specialized medical committee decides on it.