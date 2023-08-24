The Battle of Mass

It is enriched with a new chapter judicial saga exploded in recent months and concerning the assignment of the 2008 Formula 1 world title. The reference is obviously to the attempt, carried out by Philip Massato be recognized as a maxi-compensation for the title lost in that year by one point to Lewis Hamilton. Massa’s accusation hinges on the infamous Singapore GP, that of the Crashgate Renault. Statements regarding a cover-up of the case at the time by F1 and the FIA ​​have pushed the Brazilian to take legal actiondenouncing a “conspiracy committed by individuals at the highest levels of F1, FIA and FOM”.

Delicate question

The story, although concerning an episode dating back to three decades ago, is very delicate. Meanwhile why Massa and his lawyers have asked for compensation “tens of millions of euros”and then because any acceptance of the former Ferrari driver’s requests would turn into a sensational precedent. At that point, in fact, there would no longer be any limit with respect to possible complaints regarding past disputes. Potentially the entire Formula 1 roll of honor could be rewritten in the courtrooms. For this reason the same protagonists of the current Circus are moving with lead feet in commenting on this story.

Ferrari does not intervene

There Ferrari, which theoretically would beother injured party to this conspiracy, together with Massa, did not in fact take a position at an official level. The current team principal of the red, Frederic Vasseurwas asked about the matter on the eve of the away game at Zandvoort, and tried to gloss over the delicate issue. His words, reported by the site RacingNews365, however, they clearly show how there is no desire on the part of the Cavallino to antagonize the top management of F1 and the Federation for an event that dates back to 15 years ago.

“As you can imagine, I don’t want to comment on this matter because I have a good relationship with all the parties involved – explained Vasseur, who in the offending season was still at the top of his ART Grand Prix in the then GP2 – it’s quite complicated because the circumstances were completely exceptional.”. According to Vasseur it would be “strange” intervene on results considered as acquired. “More generally, and not as far as Felipe is concerned, we are trying to push the FIA ​​to let the result of the event known at the checkered flag. I don’t like the idea of ​​changing the race result even 15 minutes after the checkered flag“.

Domenicali’s position

Massa’s campaign will therefore not receive media support from the Ferrari world. Then, due to a strange twist of fate, the man who at the time was Ferrari’s team principal, Stefano Domenicali, today he is on the other side of the ‘barricade’, in the role of number one in the Circus. The Imola manager has not yet expressed himself publicly on the matter, but it seems very difficult to imagine that he could even think of supporting the compensation request made by his former driver.