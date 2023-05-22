1.2 billion eurosFacebook’s parent company must pay a record fine of 1.2 billion euros for years of forwarding European personal data to the United States. European privacy regulators announced this on Monday. The record fine is an important support for the 230,000 Dutch people who participate in the mass claim against Facebook, the Consumers’ Association reports. “It makes their case a lot stronger.”

Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company, has been sending user data to the United States for years, according to critics, without ensuring that their privacy would be guaranteed there. The company earns billions of euros from advertising sales. The regulators of the European Union, led by the Irish privacy watchdog IE DPA, want this to be made legally impossible in the future. They fear that this data could fall into the hands of American intelligence services. “Facebook has millions of users in Europe, so the amount of personal data transferred is huge,” said Andrea Jelinek, president of the European Data Protection Board. a statement. “This unprecedented fine is a strong signal to organizations that such serious violations have far-reaching consequences.”

Thanks to Facebook, the American intelligence services can request ‘huge amounts of personal data’ from EU residents, says the Consumers’ Association. “Facebook cooperates in this, which means that it infringes the privacy of users of Facebook and Instagram in the Netherlands.” According to the Consumers’ Association, the fine that Meta now has to pay is ‘the ultimate proof that the net is starting to close down around Facebook’. “The amount does justice to the violation that Facebook has committed,” says director Sandra Molenaar. “The rights of millions of consumers have been trampled underfoot. That is a terrifying amount. And that is this fine.” See also The Rock: biggest white diamond ever auctioned, falls short of expectations

‘Facebook is not above the law’

The highest European court ruled twice that Facebook may not forward consumer data to servers outside Europe without proper safeguards. “And yet the company will continue with this,” sighs Dick Bouma, chairman of the Data Privacy Foundation. “It is high time that Facebook is called to order, stops violating consumer rights and starts compensating consumers. Facebook is not above the law and must abide by the rules just like everyone else.”

The historic fine comes as no surprise to tech lawyer Jan Gerrit Kroon, who specializes in privacy. “Meta systematically and consistently violates the law. In the past, that’s why they could grow so big, and still do. Unfortunately, people at Meta apparently have the idea that rules no longer apply when you are that big. This shows once again that things are fortunately different.”

According to Kroon, competing platforms had less chance of being successful because they did comply with the rules. “You see here, as with more major offenders, that all legal registers are pulled out to frustrate the administration of justice and to get a delay and adjustment, so that they can benefit as long as possible before they finally adapt. However, the unfair lead is then already secured.” See also Live ticker for the football World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Not the first time

It is not the first time that CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s company has had to pay a lot of money for a monetary penalty. For example, in September last year the Irish privacy regulator Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) imposed a fine of 405 million euros on Meta subsidiary Instagram and in November there was already a fine of 265 million euros for Meta itself. The total amount of fines amounts to about 1.3 billion euros. So this 1.2 billion euros is now added to that. Under European data law, companies can be investigated by the privacy watchdog of the country where they have their European headquarters. DPC currently has a total of eleven investigations into parts of Meta.

The EU, the US and US internet companies have been wrangling over the transfer of European user data for some time. In 2020, the European court struck down agreements made in this regard. The model contracts that Meta has concluded with the EU to be able to transfer data also do not protect users enough, according to the EDPB. That should be rectified before October.

Dutch case

In the Netherlands, too, Facebook has acted carelessly with the processing of Dutch personal data. The court in Amsterdam ruled in March that the data of Facebook users from the Netherlands had been used for advertising purposes without permission. The data processed by Facebook included, for example, sexual orientation or religion. This case only revolved around the question of whether Facebook acted unlawfully. The court stated that no compensation could therefore be claimed from the social media company. See also United We Can, ERC and Bildu ask in Congress for an investigation commission of pederasty in the Church: "The time of impunity is over"

Facebook claimed two years ago that the case could not be heard in the Netherlands, because the company, with a European headquarters in Ireland, would fall under Irish law. Facebook also found that DPS could not file a report because it was not an injured party. The judge declared those objections unfounded, after which the case could be assessed on the merits. “The court’s ruling is therefore a great victory for us, truly groundbreaking,” the Consumers’ Association said at the time. AP know. Director Molenaar spoke of a signal to other tech companies.

Already have now more than 230,000 Dutch consumers registered with the Consumers’ Association for the mass claim against Facebook. Privacy First Foundation closely follows the claim. “We believe that this should be done very carefully and serve the users. The warning effect is appropriate if the data breach is very large.”



Watch our most popular news videos in the playlist below: