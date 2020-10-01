Caroline Boudet, journalist, mother of a little girl with Down’s syndrome, author of The Louise effect published in the Stock editions, welcomed Thursday, October 1 on franceinfo the establishment of a three-month compensated leave for family carers. She sees it “recognition of the status of caregiver”, even if she thinks that “it is largely insufficient”.

franceinfo: Is the introduction of leave for family caregivers good news for you?

Caroline Boudet: I am delighted, in the sense that it is still a recognition of the status of caregiver. There is now a holiday. The word is now entering people’s minds and it is recognized that loved ones are doing important work. But I admit that three months over a whole career, in other words over a lifetime, is not much. If I stop to help my disabled daughter, will I have more time in twenty years to help my elderly or dying parents? This raises questions. It is a first step, but it is largely insufficient.

Will these three weeks still be good for many caregivers?

It is true that there is wear and tear, there is psychic fatigue that sets in and it may well be indeed to be able to perhaps take two weeks or three weeks. Like many caregivers at the start, I didn’t want to be seen as a caregiver at all because I am the mother of my little girl and I do the right thing for her. But afterwards, you still have to realize that there are things that you really do in addition to the others. Beyond an idea of ​​leave, I would really like us to look at the individual help we could provide to families.

Should there be more flexibility for working caregivers?

I am no longer an employee, I work independently, but it was also to gain a little more flexibility and freedom in my days. Even if the employer is aware, even if he is benevolent, the fatigue that it represents even asking to be able to be absent for medical or paramedical appointments which are very often in the middle of the day. We can feel the weariness of colleagues. It is true that it is a bit heavy. And then, after a while, we get tired of asking, because asking is always reminding us that we have a loved one who has an illness, a handicap. It’s not easy and we don’t want to see our life reduced to that. It is not because we are helping that we want to stop working. Often, it is even very important to have a professional, social life alongside. It is important for the caregiver and for the person being helped. If the caregivers are down, it’s very, very complicated. So yes, for more flexibility, talk a lot more about it and raise awareness because it is still something that we also end up silencing ourselves.