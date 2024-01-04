A young man filed a lawsuit against his friend for committing traffic violations with his car, and damaging it in a traffic accident, after he handed it over to him as a trust. The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff 5,200 dirhams, the value of the traffic violations he committed in the car, and also obligated him to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.

In detail, the plaintiff said that he handed over his car to the defendant (his friend) as a trust for two months, and it turned out that he had caused damage to it after committing a traffic accident, which required repairs worth 2,185 dirhams, in addition to him being forced to rent a car during the maintenance period for a value of 700 dirhams, as the plaintiff committed. He has traffic violations according to what is stated in the violations report.

The plaintiff explained that the defendant had confessed to the violations, which caused him damage requiring compensation, because he did not preserve his car, which he had owned as a trust, and misused it and destroyed it. The plaintiff demanded that the defendant be obliged to pay him 5,200 dirhams, the value of the traffic violations resulting from his car, the value of repairing the damages he caused to it, and compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered.

The plaintiff said that, by virtue of the friendly relationship between him and the defendant, he handed him the car with the intention of using it, and it turned out that he had committed violations in it and caused damage to it as a result of a traffic accident, indicating that he had contacted the defendant to pay the value of the violations and enable him to repair the car, but he refused. Which made him pay the value of the violations he committed.

The ruling of a civil court of first instance stated that what was proven in the papers was that the defendant received the plaintiff’s car to carry out his affairs, and the traffic report revealed that he had committed violations worth 5,200 dirhams.

A prosecution witness testified that the defendant committed traffic violations, and the court ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff 5,200 dirhams for the traffic violations he committed, in addition to the expenses and fees of the lawsuit.