Chihuahua.- A couple from Michoacán who were traveling in their truck to the state of Michoacán suffered a serious accident on the Jiménez-Torreón highway that left two seriously injured.

The incident occurred at kilometer 64+500 of the Jiménez-Gómez Palacio highway, very close to the toll booth of the town in question, where authorities located an overturned and completely destroyed van due to the strong blows received and upon arrival they treated two seriously injured people.

They are Jonathan Adrian, 33 years old, and Maria del Rosario, 39 years old, both residing in Los Angeles, California, in the United States.