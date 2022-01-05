Wherever the UAE settles, peace prevails, and in any participation, Arab or international, the voice of dialogue rises first from the principle of action precedes words, and a strategy entitled tolerance and hope.

The country’s mission kicks off during its second membership in the UN Security Council for the period 2022-2023, emphasizing commitments to securing peace, promoting inclusiveness, building resilience, and stimulating innovation.

Commitments stressed in its slogan “Stronger with our Union” the diplomacy of dialogue, consensus, and work for the Council to have a unified voice, in order to build bridges and enhance multilateral action.

A clear road map that reflects the tolerance, inclusiveness, and belief that the UAE represents as a state and people, and that the Council’s strength is in rapprochement among its members and advancing its unity in various issues that enhance stability in the world.

In its expected presidency of the Security Council twice (March 2022 and June 2023), and its work as an elected member, the UAE will not only represent the Arab voice, but will also seek to represent other member states of the United Nations, in an effort to enhance cooperation among all.

A new lofty mission for Emirati diplomacy, which must succeed in its determination to spread peace, resolve conflicts and achieve sustainable development goals.