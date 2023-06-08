Mothers continue to face discrimination and significant obstacles to career development. A guest post about the causes and possible solutions.

A two-year-old child plays in the living room while his mother works on a laptop in the home office. (archive photo from 2021) Image: dpa

BA lot has happened in recent years to make family and career compatible: A first milestone in 2007 was the introduction of income-related parental allowance. In 2013, the legal entitlement to early childhood support from the age of two in a day care center or day care followed. While there were previously only a few childcare places for children under the age of three in large parts of Germany, more than every third child now has a place in a day care center or with a childminder. At the same time, all-day offers for primary school children have increased significantly in many places.

And while 16 years ago it was almost exclusively women who took time out from gainful employment after giving birth, the proportion of fathers who take parental leave has increased from 3 percent in 2006 to 43 today after the introduction of parental allowance percent more than tenfold. At the same time, more and more women and mothers are employed – the female employment rate in Germany is now one of the highest in the European Union.