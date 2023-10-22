The “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, launched by the UAE to provide relief to the Palestinian brothers affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, yesterday continued its volunteer and community efforts in the second week of its launch, as the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) and the Sharjah Expo Center witnessed volunteer attendance yesterday. A large number of thousands of citizens and residents, to participate in the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, which comes in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, as part of the efforts undertaken by the UAE to provide urgent relief aid to those affected in Gaza.

10,100 volunteers participated in the campaign (2,600 in Dubai, 3,500 in Abu Dhabi, and 4,000 in Sharjah). They participated in preparing 25,000 relief packages over the past two days through activities organized in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, and collected more than 550 tons of relief materials. It was also sent 120 tons to the city of Al-Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, in cooperation with the World Food Program, to bring them into the Gaza Strip, including food needs and the special needs of children and mothers. The campaign is supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the World Food Programme, and in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development, with the participation of 20 charitable and humanitarian institutions, in addition to national volunteer platforms.

Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, confirmed in a media statement that the campaign, which is entering its second week, was able to prepare and equip more than 38,000 parcels of food and relief supplies and supplies for women and children, including 13,000 parcels that were prepared. With the start of the campaign last week, in addition to more than 25 thousand parcels and aid baskets, this was the outcome of the three volunteer gatherings that were organized the day before yesterday in the Emirate of Dubai, and yesterday in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Al Mansouri stressed that the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign will continue indefinitely across the emirates of the country, whether through organizing more volunteer gatherings in the coming days, or through continuing to receive material donations from the Authority’s bank account, telephone messages, and in-kind donations in The 26 locations designated by the Authority to receive donations in various parts of the country.

In detail, women gained a “usual” priority in the early arrival to the headquarters of the relief aid processing center in Abu Dhabi, about an hour before the start of the volunteer gathering, which began at nine o’clock yesterday morning, where a large number of female citizens and residents who wanted to volunteer crowded to register and go for help. In the work of preparing parcels and baskets of food, health and relief supplies, which prompted the organizers to extend the period of the volunteer gathering for an additional two hours, concluding its work at four in the afternoon instead of two in the afternoon.

The turnout of volunteers doubled in the middle of the day, especially by senior citizens, residents, and people of determination, who prepared dozens of aid parcels and baskets, while children decorated the volunteer scene, as many families were keen to take their children to participate in preparing aid parcels.

It was noteworthy that the organizers of the volunteer event allocated a supply line for relief materials specifically for the elderly, which was occupied by a large number of senior female citizens most of the time, as they were keen to participate actively and diligently in preparing aid packages. The relief materials processing headquarters also witnessed a number of solidarity visits from sheikhs and officials who were keen To follow up on the progress of volunteer work and participate in preparing some parcels.

For his part, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the Emirates Red Crescent, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, confirmed that the Red Crescent Authority had completed the registration of 3,500 volunteers in Abu Dhabi, who participated in the activities of the second week of the Compassion for Gaza campaign, which was held at the ADNEC Center. In Abu Dhabi, noting that the total number of parcels prepared throughout the day at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) exceeded 13,000 parcels of food and relief supplies.

He added: “It is not surprising to find thousands of volunteers living in the UAE, including citizens and residents of various nationalities, flocking to help their Palestinian brothers, and they were there even before the organizers themselves arrived. This indicates their love for humanity, giving, and contributing to alleviating the suffering of our brothers.” He stressed The people of the Emirates, with its various groups and components, are always committed to supporting and assisting all those affected and in need of relief and alleviating their suffering.

In addition, the Sharjah Charitable Society, the Big Heart Foundation, the Sharjah Volunteer Center, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated in organizing the campaign at the Expo Center Sharjah, which began at eight in the morning and continued until one and a half in the afternoon. The Sharjah Charitable Society has made it possible to receive cash donations through the donation methods available on the website, which include credit cards, donations via Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and bank transfer, in addition to SMS messages. The Society receives public calls and inquiries through the hotline. 80014.

The campaign activities witnessed a large turnout of volunteers at the start of its activities, as the organizing authorities allowed each volunteer to work for a period not exceeding an hour, to provide the opportunity for other volunteers to participate, while the aid packages were divided into three categories: The first is a food basket, which includes a group of various food items, and the second is a women’s basket, which contains a number of basic needs for women, as well as a children’s basket that includes food items for children, baby formula, a brush and toothpaste, as well as diapers, towels, shower cream and shampoo.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Sharjah Charitable Society, Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, said that the Compassion for Gaza campaign at the Sharjah Expo Center aims to provide 7,500 relief parcels, including 4,500 food parcels, 2,000 children’s supplies parcels, and 1,000 women’s parcels.

He added to “Emirates Today” that the number of volunteers exceeded 3,500 volunteers, as the volunteers were divided into groups and categories, and this, if any, indicates the solidarity, solidarity, and compassion of the people of the Emirates with their families in Gaza, adding: “Today, all sectors of society, including women, children, and youth.” They provide their services. Everyone wants to participate, even for a minute, and this reflects Zayed’s inculcation of kindness that exists in the UAE, and its reflection on everyone, whether citizens or residents from all segments of society. Everyone wants to provide service, even in a simple way.”

Bin Khadem continued: “Humanitarian efforts have been mobilized to respond to the call for relief for our brothers in Palestine, directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, as part of the (Compassion for Gaza) campaign, to provide thousands of urgent relief packages to those affected, to complete the project. The campaign comes from various humanitarian agencies and individuals, in a way that translates the values ​​of the Emirates established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

He mentioned that there are many charitable campaigns launched by the state leadership, aiming to relieve the hungry and refugees in various parts of the world, including the campaign to relieve the Syrians and extend a helping hand to them, which was allocated to refugee children, the elderly, and women. These campaigns always come at a timely time, taking into account these groups. One of the most vulnerable and needy groups in society.

For her part, Director of the Big Heart Foundation, Maryam Al Hammadi, said that “Big Heart” is always committed to its position to always be beside those in need, and this support comes within the framework of the humanitarian role practiced by the UAE, and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, and our commitment to helping our Palestinian brothers by extending a helping hand. them in these difficult circumstances. Al-Hammadi added to Emirates Today: “The Foundation launched its relief campaign in support of the state’s efforts, through the (Compassion for Gaza) campaign, where we allocated 30 million dirhams to fund various projects to support our brothers who were affected by the recent events in Gaza,” noting that the projects It will vary and will be in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to ensure that reliable organizations are funded to deliver aid directly to our Palestinian brothers in Gaza.

She stressed that charitable work in the Emirates is a practice we have acquired since the days of our late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who instilled in us the culture of humanitarian work. Therefore, the UAE is considered one of the first countries to provide humanitarian aid to any affected group in various parts of the world.

For her part, Director of the Sharjah Center for Voluntary Work, Hessa Mohammed Al Hammadi, confirmed that “the campaign witnessed the participation of a large number of community members, and this reflects the growing culture of love of goodness among citizens and residents of this land, and we hope through the campaign solidarity with our brothers in Palestine, and we hope that May God remove the harm from them.”

She explained that the campaign witnessed the participation of 4,000 volunteers by the end of the day, as the participants were divided into teams and groups, with a group being entered every hour that included about 1,000 volunteers.

In-kind donations

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority announced that it continues to receive aid and in-kind donations for the benefit of the affected Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, from all citizens and residents of the country, as part of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, in sites and centers designated to receive in-kind donations.

The Authority has allocated 26 locations in various emirates of the country to receive in-kind donations from the public, including 12 fundraising centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (eight centers in the city of Abu Dhabi), which are: “Caravan Road Airport opposite Carrefour, Caravan Marina Mall opposite the Marina, Caravan Al Shahama opposite Bani Association.” Yas Cooperative, Najda Street caravan next to Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, Khalifa City caravan behind the shops, Al Shawamekh City caravan opposite Lulu Express, Baniyas City caravan opposite Lulu Hypermarket, Baniyas City caravan opposite Baniyas Cooperative Society,” and (three centers in Al Dhafra Region) is “Zayed City Office, Al Dhanna City Office, Al Ruwais in the Commodity City Office,” and (one center in Al Ain City) in “Al Markhaniya Warehouses.” The Authority also allocated six centers for collecting donations in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, which are the Red Crescent headquarters on the ground floor, Al Rams Caravan, Ras Al Khaimah Caravan, Shaam Caravan, Al Dhait South Caravan, and Al Muairid Caravan, in addition to two centers in each of the Emirate of Dubai (the headquarters of the Red Crescent Center , the center’s warehouses in Al Quoz), and in Sharjah, the center’s headquarters in Rahmaniyah, the Authority’s office in Al Nakhilat, and in Fujairah, the headquarters of the Red Crescent Center, the Dubai Islamic Bank tent on Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqi Street 83 Fujairah, and a single center in Umm Al Quwain (the headquarters of the Red Crescent Center The Red Crescent in Umm Al Quwain), and another in Ajman (headquarters of the Red Crescent Center).

• 25 thousand parcels and aid baskets, the proceeds of the three volunteer gatherings in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

• “Red Crescent”: “Compassion for Gaza” continues indefinitely.

• The organizing authorities allowed each volunteer to work for a period not exceeding an hour to provide the opportunity for others.