A short while ago at Expo Sharjah, the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign was launched, organized by the Sharjah Charitable Society with the aim of supporting the brothers in Palestine, as part of the efforts undertaken by the UAE to provide urgent relief aid to those affected in Gaza, as it worked to collect and mobilize relief packages for those affected by Palestinian brothers.

The Executive Director of the Sharjah Charitable Society, Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, said that humanitarian efforts have been mobilized to respond to the appeal for relief for the brothers in Palestine, which was directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, as part of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, to provide thousands Urgent relief packages for those affected, to complete the campaign project from various humanitarian agencies and individuals, in a way that translates the values ​​of the Emirates established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – may God have mercy on him.

He added that there are many charitable campaigns launched by the wise leadership of the state, which aim to provide relief to the hungry and refugees in various parts of the world, including the campaign to relieve the Syrians and extend a helping hand to them, which was allocated to refugee children, the elderly, and women. These campaigns always come at a timely time, considering these groups. One of the most vulnerable and needy groups in society.

He added that the UAE’s immediate response and direct support to the hungry and needy inside and outside the homeland has enabled it to occupy the top positions in the world in terms of the value of humanitarian aid, which has made all countries and peoples of the world look with admiration at the relief campaigns that it launches on all occasions, stressing that this campaign comes within the ongoing efforts. The UAE is providing relief supplies to the brotherly Palestinian people, in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions they are going through

He continued that this campaign and other initiatives reflect the UAE’s fraternal positions and its firm approach to supporting brothers in various circumstances.