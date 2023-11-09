Yesterday, the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign in the Emirate of Ajman collected about 3,000 relief packages for the benefit of the Palestinian brothers affected by the war on the Gaza Strip.

The community event witnessed the participation of 30 entities and 1,520 volunteers from citizens and residents of all ages and nationalities, who prepared 3,000 relief baskets that varied between food baskets and baskets intended for children and women.

Yesterday, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, visited the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign center in Ajman at the Emirates Hospitality Hall. Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stressed that the campaign embodies the established values ​​​​of the UAE community and its humanitarian solidarity with those affected by the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and the continuation of the path of goodness founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who was always the first and initiator to Helping afflicted countries around the world. Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi met with a number of volunteers at the center during the tour, and praised their efforts, government and private institutions, community activities, citizens and residents, and their keenness to contribute to the relief of the affected Palestinians in Gaza.

He inspected the progress of work in the campaign and participated in preparing relief packages, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the International Charitable Organization, the Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, the Director of the Red Crescent Authority branch in Ajman, Muhammad Omar Al Shammari, and a number Of the officials.

For his part, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri praised the visit of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi to the campaign headquarters in Ajman, stressing that it represents great support for the efforts of volunteers who flocked from various emirates of the country to participate and enhance the campaign’s activities. Al Mansouri said that the Ajman campaign comes as an extension of previous campaigns organized in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah in support of the brothers in Gaza, noting that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority will continue its efforts in this regard, in cooperation with partners to enhance the UAE’s humanitarian role for the benefit of those affected by the events in the Gaza Strip.

The “Compassion for Gaza” campaign comes within the framework of the UAE’s efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis of the Palestinian people affected by the conflict, and is supervised by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, in cooperation with the World Food Programme, and in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Community Development.

The campaign’s activities keep pace with the popular momentum and the great demand from all segments of society in the country to contribute to the UAE’s humanitarian efforts, to help those affected in the Gaza Strip, in an embodiment of the values ​​of cooperation and human solidarity that constitute basic pillars in the UAE.

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, said that the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign was launched last October 15, with broad participation from all segments of Emirati society. It was held under the supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Community Development, and was well received. Sympathy from all nationalities residing in the Emirates, whether citizens or residents.

Al-Mansouri added to Emirates Al-Youm that the campaign collected, yesterday, in the Emirate of Ajman, about 3,000 relief parcels, pointing out that a large number of school children participated in the campaign to support their brothers in Gaza.

The state’s accredited humanitarian and charitable bodies and institutions continue to receive donations at their centers and through their websites. Those wishing to volunteer or provide assistance and donations can find out more information on social media pages and the websites of charitable and humanitarian organizations.

• 1,520 volunteers from citizens and residents of all ages and nationalities are participating in the campaign.