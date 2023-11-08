The “Compassion for Gaza” campaign continues its activities as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to provide a helping hand to the brotherly Palestinian people.

In this regard, the campaign is organizing new events, today, at the Emirates Hospitality Hall in Ajman, and on Sunday, November 12, at the Abu Dhabi Ports Hall in Mina Zayed, under the supervision of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, from nine in the morning to two in the afternoon.

These events keep pace with the popular momentum and the great demand from all segments of society in the country to contribute to the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to help those affected in the Gaza Strip, in an embodiment of the values ​​of cooperation and human solidarity that constitute basic pillars in the UAE.

The campaign is supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the World Food Programme, and in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development, with the participation of 20 charitable and humanitarian institutions to support and provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people, and to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian crisis they face, especially the most vulnerable groups, especially children. And women.

In this regard, eight planes were sent carrying more than 200 tons of food, medical and relief aid, which was collected in the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, and operations began to bring aid into the Gaza Strip and distribute it to the beneficiaries, in cooperation with the World Food Programme.

It should be noted that, in continuation of the UAE’s continuous efforts to provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, directed the launch of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3”, which includes establishing an integrated field hospital inside the Gaza Strip to provide Medical support. His Highness also directed that 1,000 Palestinian children and their families from the Gaza Strip be treated in hospitals in the UAE, and that all types of medical and health care they need be provided until they recover and return.

The humanitarian and charitable bodies and institutions accredited in the country continue to receive donations at their centers and through their websites. Those wishing to volunteer or provide assistance and donations can find out more information on social media pages and the websites of charitable and humanitarian organizations.