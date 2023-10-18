The “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, which was launched in the UAE last week, continues to provide relief to Palestinian brothers affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, in a sincere expression of the UAE’s approach to solidarity and humanitarian cooperation.

The campaign is organizing new events next Saturday in Dubai, and on Sunday in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, and aims to prepare 25,000 relief baskets, with the participation of volunteers from citizens and residents of the UAE, and many public and private institutions. These new activities come after the success achieved by the campaign on its first day, which was launched last Sunday in the Abu Dhabi Ports Hall in Mina Zayed, with the participation of more than 4,500 volunteers who prepared 13,000 relief baskets, which varied between food baskets and those intended for children, women and mothers.

The “Compassion for Gaza” campaign reflects the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to help those affected in the Gaza Strip, as these humanitarian values ​​are evident in many initiatives undertaken by the state to support and provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people, and to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian crisis they face, especially children and women.

The “Compassion for Gaza” campaign aims to show solidarity with Palestinian children and families affected by the ongoing war, and to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute about half of the population of the Strip (more than a million children), by providing basic needs for them and their mothers. In addition to health supplies and general hygiene materials.

The campaign is supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the World Food Programme, and with the participation of 20 charitable and humanitarian institutions. Those wishing to volunteer to participate in preparing relief baskets can register through volunteer platforms, such as the “Volunteers” platform. Emirates, the volunteering platform with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Dubai Volunteering Program platform, the Sharjah Volunteering Center platform, and the Day for Dubai platform.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority centers throughout the country receive in-kind donations, according to the materials shown on the Authority’s website, and they also receive cash aid according to the bank accounts and text messages shown on the Authority’s website:

www.emiratesrc.ae

The campaign will organize new events, starting on Saturday, October 21, from nine in the morning until two in the afternoon at Al Rimal Hall in Dubai, under the supervision of Dubai Cares. On October 22, two events will be held, one of which is at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) from nine in the morning until 2 pm, under the supervision of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and another at the Sharjah Expo Center from 9 am to 2 pm, under the supervision of the Sharjah Charitable Society.

