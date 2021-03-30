The Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, Engineer Ismail Hassan Al Balushi, revealed that the compass application, which was launched by the authority to train drivers and develop their performance, has contributed to reducing drivers ’infection with the Coronavirus, since the beginning of the pandemic.

He explained that the authority recorded 15 cases of the virus among its drivers, out of 1000 drivers working for it in taxis and public transport, and added that the authority was one of the first bodies in Ras Al Khaimah to implement remote work and training before the beginning of the crisis, as it provided platforms for work and training remotely, including The “Knowledge” platform, which allows employees to train remotely and read books, guides and policies issued by the authority. The “innovation” platform also allows employees to present their ideas and suggestions for developing work.

He pointed out that the smart compass application was launched for drivers with the onset of the crisis, as an alternative to holding meetings with drivers, which reduced mixing and infection with the virus, by communicating cultural information, instructions and instructions via the application.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

