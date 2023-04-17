Home page politics

From: Catherine Reikowski

Split

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Oleksiy Reznikov gives details of the dead in the Ukrainian army. © Andreea Alexandru/AP/dpa

Oleksiy Reznikov had compared the Ukrainian losses with the victims of the earthquake in Turkey. The Secretary of Defense now emphasized his sympathy.

Update from April 17, 7:00 p.m: Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has apologized for his statements about Ukrainian losses in the war against Russia. “I sincerely apologize to anyone in Ukraine or Turkey who felt offended by my comments,” Reznikov wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Ukraine has compassion for the Turkish people,” the 56-year-old continued. “We understand what it’s like to have to bury thousands of innocent people – friends and neighbors”

In an interview with the newspaper LaRazon Reznikov had said Ukrainian army casualties were among those killed in Turkey’s earthquake in early February. Resnikov did not want to give more precise figures due to confidentiality. “I am grateful to our Turkish friends for their unwavering support and firm stance on (Russian-annexed peninsular) Crimea since the beginning of the Russian invasion,” Reznikov wrote, referring to the government in Ankara.

What are Ukraine’s casualties in the war? Kyiv gives an indication of the number of victims

First report from April 17th: Madrid/Kiev – “I can’t give you an exact number,” said the defense minister UkraineOleksiy Reznikov, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper La Razon. There is no official information on how many soldiers in the bloody escalated Ukraine conflict have died so far.

“But I can assure you that the number is lower than the number of dead in the earthquake in Turkey,” Resnikov said. According to Turkish information, more than 50,000 people died in the February 6 earthquake in the south-east of the country.

Ukraine war: casualties can only be estimated

In fact, there are only estimates of the total number of Ukrainian victims, because Kiev treats the figures as a state secret. The Ukrainian side has not yet provided any official information on the number of wounded and dead in its own armed forces.

Volodymyr Zelenskyj – From comedian to symbol of resistance View photo gallery

Also Russia’s leadership in Moscow does not give any information about his own losses, only hints every now and then. However, there are estimates from the Ukrainian side: According to this, 182,000 Russian soldiers are said to have been killed. “In Bakhmut alone, Russia loses 500 men a day,” the Ukrainian leadership recently said of Russian losses.

War in Ukraine: Wagner boss Prigoschin visits Russian dead in cemetery

A representative recently conceded of Russia that many people lose their lives in the Ukraine war. The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in a video: “Yes, the cemetery is growing. People who fight sometimes die.”

In the video published by his press service, he was seen as he was in the Ukraine war visited a cemetery for Wagner soldiers. (dpa/kat)