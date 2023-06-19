Er not only shouldered the reconstruction of the Federal Republic of Germany and brought people in search of meaning to India on the hippie trail. Without a doubt, the VW Bulli can look back on an eventful history. Whether as a transporter, flatbed truck, bus for passenger transport, holiday mobile or as a camper, it has achieved icon status since the late 1940s. In the here and now, it is often practical questions that cause a family that has grown out of the two-plus-two formula to sigh: “You should have a VW bus.” But their family has also grown. In addition to the proven VW T 6.1, the two successors T 7 Multivan and ID Buzz have been rolling off the assembly line in Hanover for two years. This variety makes it difficult to make the right choice, especially since Volkswagen has imposed an order freeze for the six-one due to bulging order books.

The successful T 6.1 model made its debut as a makeover of the six in 2019, with the body still based on the T 5 presented in 2003. However, this has no negative impact on the loading volume. If you remove the second and third row of seats, a lot of sweaty work, you have a whopping 4700 liters at your disposal. Multivan fans appreciate the versatile rail system in the rear, on which rotating seats and a table can be arranged.