In the Ukraine war, the United States warns Russia of the possible use of nuclear weapons because of Moscow’s threats. But who actually has how many nuclear bombs? A comparison.
Washington, DC/Moscow – “Don’t! Don’t! Don’t!”: US President Joe Biden had reacted very clearly to a question about Russian threats with the possible use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. “Don’t do it!”, the American head of government told Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin from Washington.
Nuclear weapons: Russia repeatedly threatens them in the Ukraine war
The nuclear scenario remains threatening. Nuclear powers around the world are modernizing their nuclear arsenals because of the changed world political situation following the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. That comes from the annual report of the Stockholm Peace Research Institute SIPRI out. The total stock of nuclear warheads decreased overall from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2023. However, the number of operational nuclear weapons has increased, according to the report SIPRI.
China in particular has upgraded in recent years. In the People’s Republic, a “significant modernization and expansion of its nuclear weapons arsenal is taking place,” write the peace researchers. Beijing has thus moved past London and Paris to third place on the list of governments that have nuclear arsenals.
Nuclear weapons: Russia and the USA have by far the most warheads
Loud SIPRI Nine countries have nuclear weapons: the US, Russia, China, Britain, France, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel. The Americans and Russians have nearly 90 percent of the world’s nuclear warheads in their inventories, it said.
Out of a total of 12,512 nuclear warheads, an estimated 9,576 were available for potential deployment earlier this year, up from 86 warheads since January 2022, the peace researchers said. It is assumed that the total inventory of operational nuclear warheads in the United States, at 3,708 pieces, was about the same as in the previous year. Russia’s arsenal of operational nuclear warheads is estimated to have increased from 4,477 to 4,489.
Since the start of the Ukraine war, Putin and his confidante Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, have repeatedly threatened nuclear weapons. Which country has how many nuclear warheads? How many of these would be operational? And what is the order of countries by number of nuclear weapons? Merkur.de provides an overview:
Nuclear Weapons: Deployable warheads and countries’ arsenals
|Country:
|operational nuclear warheads 2022:
|operational nuclear warheads 2023:
|entire arsenal 2022:
|entire arsenal 2023:
|Russia
|4477
|4489
|5977
|5889
|USA
|3708
|3708
|5428
|5244
|China
|350
|350
|410
|410
|France
|290
|290
|290
|290
|Great Britain
|225
|225
|225
|225
|Pakistan
|165
|165
|170
|170
|India
|160
|160
|164
|164
|Israel
|90
|90
|90
|90
|North Korea
|25
|25
|30
|30
|in total:
|9490
|9576
|12,710
|12,512
