From: Patrick Mayer

In the Ukraine war, the United States warns Russia of the possible use of nuclear weapons because of Moscow’s threats. But who actually has how many nuclear bombs? A comparison.

Washington, DC/Moscow – “Don’t! Don’t! Don’t!”: US President Joe Biden had reacted very clearly to a question about Russian threats with the possible use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. “Don’t do it!”, the American head of government told Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin from Washington.

Nuclear weapons: Russia repeatedly threatens them in the Ukraine war

The nuclear scenario remains threatening. Nuclear powers around the world are modernizing their nuclear arsenals because of the changed world political situation following the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. That comes from the annual report of the Stockholm Peace Research Institute SIPRI out. The total stock of nuclear warheads decreased overall from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2023. However, the number of operational nuclear weapons has increased, according to the report SIPRI.

China in particular has upgraded in recent years. In the People’s Republic, a “significant modernization and expansion of its nuclear weapons arsenal is taking place,” write the peace researchers. Beijing has thus moved past London and Paris to third place on the list of governments that have nuclear arsenals.

Intimidating: The explosion of an atomic bomb during the US “Operation Upshot-Knothole” in 1953 at the Nevada Test Site. © IMAGO / Stock Trek Images

Nuclear weapons: Russia and the USA have by far the most warheads

Loud SIPRI Nine countries have nuclear weapons: the US, Russia, China, Britain, France, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel. The Americans and Russians have nearly 90 percent of the world’s nuclear warheads in their inventories, it said.

Out of a total of 12,512 nuclear warheads, an estimated 9,576 were available for potential deployment earlier this year, up from 86 warheads since January 2022, the peace researchers said. It is assumed that the total inventory of operational nuclear warheads in the United States, at 3,708 pieces, was about the same as in the previous year. Russia’s arsenal of operational nuclear warheads is estimated to have increased from 4,477 to 4,489.

Since the start of the Ukraine war, Putin and his confidante Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, have repeatedly threatened nuclear weapons. Which country has how many nuclear warheads? How many of these would be operational? And what is the order of countries by number of nuclear weapons? Merkur.de provides an overview:

Nuclear Weapons: Deployable warheads and countries’ arsenals

Country: operational nuclear warheads 2022: operational nuclear warheads 2023: entire arsenal 2022: entire arsenal 2023: Russia 4477 4489 5977 5889 USA 3708 3708 5428 5244 China 350 350 410 410 France 290 290 290 290 Great Britain 225 225 225 225 Pakistan 165 165 170 170 India 160 160 164 164 Israel 90 90 90 90 North Korea 25 25 30 30 in total: 9490 9576 12,710 12,512

