Comparison of Tomb Raider I–III and originals | Atomix

On February 14, the collection of Tomb Raider I–III Remastered Starring Lara Croft, a package that includes remastered versions of the first three titles in the series. If you still have doubts about what this game will look like in action, today multiple videos of this title have come to light, and They give us a clear idea of ​​the type of experience that awaits us.

Although there were already a series of trailers available, today, IGN, GameInformer and more media shared videos that show us this remastered collection in action. And if that was not enough, A video has also been released that compares, head to head, the original releases of the original PlayStation, with its improved versions for modern consoles and PC.

As you could see, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered It looks great. The cinematics, for example, still retain their direction and visual style characteristic of a PS1 game, but now without the compression that we find in the titles of this generation. For its part, the gameplay looks much cleaner from a visual point of view, and has a series of improvements, such as the fact that tank control is an option, and not the only way to play.

We remind you that Tomb Raider I–III Remastered Starring Lara Croft will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC on February 14. On related topics, you can learn more about the improvements to this collection here. Likewise, Tomb Raider will have its own anime.

Editor's Note:

This package looks great, and is something fans have been asking for for years. As strange as it may sound, Lara Croft's legacy is not something that is readily available. For years, the only games in the series that were available were those that make up the new Crystal Dynamics trilogy.

Via: IGN