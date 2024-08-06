The Spanish national football team has reached the Olympic final on two recent occasions: in 2020, where they lost to Brazil, and now in 2024, where they will face France. Below, we analyse the line-ups for both finals, position by position, highlighting the differences and similarities in each case.
Arnau Tenas, with less international experience than Unai Simón, is a bet on youth and emerging talent. Simón, the starting goalkeeper in 2020, provided solidity and experience, having been a protagonist in the European Championship that same year.
Marc Pubill, a promising right-back, offers freshness and dynamism, while Óscar Gil, who has played more in 2020, provided greater defensive solidity and experience. Pubill will have to prove that his energy and offensive projection can make up for Óscar Gil’s experience in a scenario as demanding as an Olympic final.
Eric García is a defensive pillar present in both finals. In 2020, still developing, he showed leadership and tactical ability. In 2024, with more years and games under his belt, his maturity and experience are expected to be key to maintaining the team’s defensive solidity.
Pau Cubarsí represents youth and the future, with great promise ahead of him. Pau Torres, on the other hand, provided a physical presence and important leadership in 2020, already being an established player at Villarreal and the senior national team. Cubarsí will have to rise to the challenge of replacing Torres.
Juan Miranda, with experience at Betis, brings stability and range down the wing. Marc Cucurella, in 2020, was known for his dynamism and offensive ability. Although Miranda is solid defensively, Cucurella’s energy and versatility offered a plus in attack.
Pablo Barrios is one of the new gems of Spanish football, providing vision and control of the game. Martín Zubimendi, in 2020, was known for his balance and ability to break down the opposition’s play. Barrios will have to prove that he can handle the pressure of a final as effectively as Zubimendi.
Alex Baena is a creative player with a good eye for decisive passes. Mikel Merino, in 2020, provided physicality and experience, being fundamental in the midfield. Baena will have to combine his offensive talent with the solidity that Merino offered to maintain the team’s balance.
Young and promising, Fermin Lopez faces the difficult task of filling the void left by Pedri, who in 2020 was already a key player for his vision and creativity. Fermin will have to demonstrate his potential and maintain the level of excellence that Pedri established in the Spanish midfield.
Sergio Gomez brings a balance and the ability to finish plays from the left flank. Dani Olmo, in 2020, was crucial for his versatility and ability to create opportunities. Gomez will have to show his ability to influence the game as much as Olmo did.
Young and talented, Aimar Oroz faces the challenge of replacing Marco Asensio, whose experience and ability to make a difference at crucial moments were invaluable in 2020. Oroz will have to combine his creativity with Asensio-like efficiency to be decisive.
Abel Ruiz is a striker with a good goal-scoring instinct and the ability to link up with his teammates. Mikel Oyarzabal, in 2020, was known for his ability to finish and his versatility in attack. Ruiz will have to prove that he can be as effective and decisive as Oyarzabal was in the last Olympic final.
