Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allistertwo of the world champions with the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, are active in the English Premier League, the most important league on the planet, in powerful clubs such as Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively.
Many fans will wonder, in economic matters, who of the two is receiving more money for doing their job: if the central midfielder, who became the most expensive Argentine signing in history, or the attacking midfielder, who arrived in this market of passes to the “Reds”. We reveal it.
What is Enzo Fernández’s salary at Chelsea?
The Argentine world champion, who arrived at Chelsea for 121 million euros from Benfica, will go from earning 11 million euros to receiving 5.82M of the same currency, for the salary cut implemented by the London club.
What is the salary of Alexis Mac Allister in Liverpool?
When the transfer of the world champion to Liverpool from Brighton was completed, it was learned that the creative will earn 150,000 pounds a month (170,000 euros); which gives a totality of 7.2 million annually for the Argentine player.
In conclusion, we can say that Mac Allister receives a higher salary than his teammate Enzo Fernández, with a difference of one million and a half per year between one and the other. In the first place, the one that emerged in River received more money, but with the salary cut this changed. To be attentive to what may happen in the future…
