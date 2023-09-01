A couple of weeks ago we found out that Charles Martinet retired from the microphone and would no longer lend his talent to the world of Mario. This means that someone else is taking over the voices of Mario and Luigiand today we can listen to a considerable amount of his work.

Although we still don’t know which voice actor or actors are taking over from Charles Martinet, we now have a much better idea of ​​what they sound like. Thanks to Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct today, we now have a lot more recording to work with.

The video above collects various snippets from Super Mario Bros. Wonder that present to Mario and Luigi speaking, and then compares them with the previous work of Charles Martinet. There is no doubt that there is a difference, but it seems that the actor(s) behind Mario and Luigi are paying tribute to the work of Martinet.

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: I think the phrase that does bother me is “It’s -a-me, Mario!” because I feel that the new person says “It’s me, Mario!” without the “a” that gave emphasis to the Italian accent. I don’t know if with this they seek to reduce criticism for stereotypes but, come on, it’s Mario! (or should I have said, “come on, es-a-Mario!?)