Today, sony finally put an end to the rumors that have been circulating for months on the Internet about the launch of a console that both the media and fans called PlayStation 5 Slim. It was confirmed that it is not a mid-generation model and that it is actually just a new model of the console, a custom that sony has always implemented.

He PlayStation original had a model with RCA outputs, another with a unified cable and the striking PS Onehe PS2 It had five models of which we can distinguish three, the “fat” the “slim” and the PSX. Playstation 3 had three changes in its appearance since its launch and the Playstation 4 presented the model to us for the first time PRO.

This trend is what led to speculation about a model Pro and a Slim for him PlayStation 5but we actually received two new designs for the consoles already available: the one with a disc drive and the digital one.

But what are the real differences between the original design and the new one? In addition to a 30% reduction in volume, the drive is also smaller, with weight reduced between 18 and 24%. The drive is now removable and the case is divided into four segments that can be removed independently so you don’t have to remove the entire covers when you want to customize, upgrade or repair a component.

As for the price, we will have to see how much it increases in our country due to import quotas, tariffs and taxes, but the suggested price for the United States is $499.99 in its version with a disk drive and $449.99 for the digital version. As you know, in this country the prices are given without tax because this must be calculated depending on the state in which the device is sold, but it can give us an idea of ​​the cost, which is the same as that of the original consoles.

The new model of PlayStation 5 It includes 1TB internal storage unlike the original that only included 825 GB and if you want to delve deeper into specifications, we share the technical sheets of the two models comparing the original versions with the new ones:

Characteristic PS5 Slim standard Original standard PS5 Dimensions 358 × 96 × 216mm 390 × 104 × 260mm Weight 3.2kg 3.9kg CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2 with 8 cores / 36 threads, clock speed up to 3.5 GHz x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2 with 8 cores / 36 threads, clock speed up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon RDNA 2, with Ray Tracing and variable frequency up to 2.23 GHz. Average graphics performance of 10.3 Teraflops. AMD Radeon RDNA 2, with Ray Tracing and variable frequency up to 2.23 GHz. Average graphics performance of 10.3 Teraflops. RAM GDDR6 16GB with 448 GB/s bandwidth GDDR6 16GB with 448 GB/s bandwidth SSD storage 1TB 825GB disk drive Ultra HD Blu-ray Ultra HD Blu-ray Video 4K and 120Hz, 8K, VRR 4K and 120Hz, 8K, VRR Audio Tempest 3D AudioTech Tempest 3D AudioTech Front connections 1 USB Type-C SuperSpeed ​​up to 10 Gbps.

1 traditional USB Type-C. 1 USB Type-C SuperSpeed ​​up to 10 Gbps.

1 USB-A Rear connections 2 USB-A Super-Speed ​​up to 10 Gbps.

Ethernet and HDMI 2.1. 2 USB-A Super-Speed ​​up to 10 Gbps.

Ethernet and HDMI 2.1. Price 499.99 dollars or 549.99 euros 499.99 dollars or 549.99 euros

Characteristic PS5 Slim digital original digital ps5 Dimensions 358 × 96 × 216mm 390 × 104 × 260mm Weight 3.2kg 3.9kg CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2 with 8 cores / 36 threads, clock speed up to 3.5 GHz x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2 with 8 cores / 36 threads, clock speed up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon RDNA 2, with Ray Tracing and variable frequency up to 2.23 GHz. Average graphics performance of 10.3 Teraflops. AMD Radeon RDNA 2, with Ray Tracing and variable frequency up to 2.23 GHz. Average graphics performance of 10.3 Teraflops. RAM GDDR6 16GB with 448 GB/s bandwidth GDDR6 16GB with 448 GB/s bandwidth SSD storage 1TB 825GB disk drive It is not included, but an Ultra HD Blu-Ray can be purchased separately for $79.99 dollars or 119.99 euros. Does not include nor can it be purchased separately. Video 4K and 120Hz, 8K, VRR 4K and 120Hz, 8K, VRR Audio Tempest 3D AudioTech Tempest 3D AudioTech Front connections 1 USB Type-C SuperSpeed ​​up to 10 Gbps.

1 traditional USB Type-C. 1 USB Type-C SuperSpeed ​​up to 10 Gbps.

1 USB-A Rear connections 2 USB-A Super-Speed ​​up to 10 Gbps.

Ethernet and HDMI 2.1. 2 USB-A Super-Speed ​​up to 10 Gbps.

Ethernet and HDMI 2.1. Price 449.99 dollars / euros 449.99 dollars / euros

Via: Hypertextual

Editor’s note: When these consoles were announced in the morning they seemed beautiful to me. But now I feel like the original design is prettier because it’s much more organic. This new model may be more practical for many things and well, the PlayStation 5 It was heavily criticized for its size and weight when it was released so those people will be happy with the changes. I need to get my hands on one to give you a final verdict.