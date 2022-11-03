If the sound from the television is not good enough, a soundbar can help. You should also get a subwoofer for the deep tones. Something like this is available from 400 euros.

IIn the large home cinema it is indispensable and in the living room it likes to hum along, the subwoofer, specialist for the very deep tones. It helps slim soundbars to lengthen the scale downwards. But physics just wants it that way: basses need volume, and so they often end up in bulky boxes that you prefer to hide. Two examples now justify a development towards a more compact design: Sonos has added the “Sub Mini” to its range, and Loewe is promoting the reconciliation of tonal low pressure and living culture with its “Klang Sub 1”.

The new Sonos is intended to be an alternative to the established subwoofer model, which is only called Sub, intended for interaction with more delicate loudspeakers such as the Soundbar Beam 2 or a stereo pair of the small One model. The Sub Mini costs around 500 euros and is in a cylindrical, black or white painted housing with a diameter of 23 and a height of 30 centimeters.