Something quite interesting was announced today, because even though Junction Point no longer exists, it seems that the franchise Epic Mickey is more alive than ever, and we knew that with the version Rebrushed of this game that makes some changes that are striking for users. And once the first trailer came out, it was evident that the comparisons were not going to wait, and that's how it happened by putting the scenes one by one.

Although it does not have the biggest changes, especially in the CGI scenes, there are some improvements in the textures and of course, that it is in HD resolution, well remember that the game Wii It barely reached 480p due to the launch themes. That will make fans instantly want to purchase this version in which Mickey You must save the world of forgotten cartoons from an evil ink stain.

Here is the comparison video:

This is the plot of the game:

Epic Mickey is a platform video game developed by Junction Point Studios and published by Disney Interactive Studios. It was released in 2010 for Nintendo's Wii console. The game was directed by Warren Spector, a renowned developer known for his work on games like “Deus Ex.” In “Epic Mickey,” players take on the role of Mickey Mouse in a world called “Wasteland,” which is a distorted and forgotten version of iconic Disney locations. The game features a unique aesthetic that combines elements of classic Disney animations with a dark and surreal atmosphere.

Remember that Epic Mickey Rebrushed will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC this year.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor's note: The truth is, I am in the Epic Mickey Rebrushed boat since the first one is a good memory I have from the Wii era, so seeing it how it should originally come out, that is, with HD graphics, will be a delight. Of course, we follow the tradition of going for the Nintendo version, more than anything to see if they will respect the motion controls.