The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles on the market, so it's no surprise that more than seven years after its launch, multiple companies are still doing everything they can to bring their games to this platform, even when they have to make a series of visual sacrifices, as is the case of Kingdom Come Deliverance – Royal Edition.

After a couple of months of waiting, Kingdom Come Deliverance – Royal Edition is now available on Nintendo Switch. This version not only has all the DLC content, but also promises to offer an experience similar to what we find on other consoles. In this way, it has been shared a comparison that shows us how the Switch version looks face to face with the game we find on PlayStation 5.

As you could see, The visual quality of the Nintendo Switch suffered a serious blow. However, this is still the same experience we found on other consoles, which is impressive, and in many cases that is more than enough to convince someone to buy this version.

We remind you that Kingdom Come Deliverance – Royal Edition is now available on Nintendo Switch. On related topics, Valorant would come to the Switch. Likewise, another Wii U classic would be on its way to this console.

Editor's Note:

I've been playing a little Kingdom Come Deliverance – Royal Edition on Switch, and the truth is it is not a bad port, beyond the visual quality. This is still the same experience we find elsewhere, and it even has all the DLC content already included.

Via: GameXPlain