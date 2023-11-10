Last February, Hogwarts Legacy arrived on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, where it captivated the public by offering the experience of the world of Harry Potter that many had been waiting for years. However, Nintendo Switch players have had to wait almost a year for this title to reach their hands. Now, for all those who still have doubts, it has been shared a comparison that puts the hybrid console version face to face with the rest of the current generation platforms.

After releasing the first trailer of Hogwarts Legacy running on Nintendo Switch, the YouTube user known as Cycu1, shared a video where We can see how this version of the title visually compares to the one we currently find on the PlayStation 5.

As you could see, The Nintendo Switch version has a visual quality below what we find on the PlayStation 5, something that makes sense considering the power difference between the two consoles. However, this has never been an impediment for those who want to see all the possible games on the hybrid platform.

Originally, Hogwarts Legacy It was planned to arrive on the Nintendo Switch on July 25, but it was delayed until November 14, 2023. Likewise, it was revealed that only a small team was in charge of making this port that seemed impossible. While there were times where a cancellation was rumored, especially due to the size of the game, this will not be the case.

Along with this, fans have found that the weight of the game does not correspond to what we see on other consoles. On Nintendo Switch, users who want to download Hogwarts Legacy, they will need only 15 GB of available space, plus 8 GB for the day one patch. Compared, On the PlayStation 5, almost 80 GB of required memory is necessary.

This isn’t the first time the Switch has received ports that seem impossible. However, the quality of these products is always a blast. An example of questionable versions for this console is Mortal Kombat 1although the gameplay is preserved, although with its reservations, The visual quality leaves a lot to be desired and is a crime compared to what has been seen with the rest of the versionssomething that we can also notice in Hogwarts Legacy.

However, the opposite case is also true. Titles like DOOM (2016), DOOM Eternal, No Man’s Sky and more have made it clear that it is always possible to bring current generation experiences to the Switch, as long as the studios are willing to make this a reality. At the end of the day, what really matters is the gameplay. Yeah Hogwarts Legacy It manages to run well on Switch, without frame drops and other technical problems, the final result can be considered a success, although not many can see it that way.

We remind you that Hogwarts Legacy will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on November 14, 2023, while PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC users can now enjoy this installment. On related topics, you can see the new trailer for this title on Switch here. Likewise, this is what this installment looks like running in real time on this console.

Editor’s Note:

Not everything has to be on the Nintendo Switch. While this is a big market that companies don’t want to miss out on. The quality of these products is not always the best. As a result, a game that is not just late, but bad, can substantially affect sales, and the effort may not be worth much.

Via: Cycu1