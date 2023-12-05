Comparison of GTA VI with real life | Atomix

The reveal trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI Not only did it give us a look at Rockstar’s next adventure, but it also made it clear that the studio plans to make fun of the American culture of the moment. While GTA V took the Los Angeles community as its main inspiration, The next installment will do the same with Florida, and the real-life comparisons make this clear.

For all those who live it up on the internet, you will know of the Florida Man meme, which makes clear the strange occurrences of this place. In this way, the reveal trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI took multiple real-life videos and recreated them to show us the type of people we will be able to interact with.

Additional images linking the events shown in GTA VI Trailer compared to real life events. pic.twitter.com/8Ecg9NhIFW — CentralGamingHub (@CGHchannel) December 5, 2023

As you can see, some of the weirdest moments in the trailer, like a woman with two hammers and a crocodile entering a storewere not invented, but are based on real events, which has surprised more than one person, especially those who are not related to the type of culture that can be found in Florida.

Grand Theft Auto VI will give us the opportunity to return to Vice City, a city we visited for the first time in GTA Vice City. This is a location inspired by Miami, and in the 2002 game it gave us the opportunity to go through its years in the 80s. Now, in GTA VI no We can only visit this location one more time, But the map has been substantially expanded to include a fictional version of Florida.

With this, the story of Grand Theft Auto VI will introduce us to a couple of criminals, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, who will have to survive in this crazy city. Although at the moment the details about the story are scarce, rumors have indicated that Lucia, the woman we can control, has a daughter that she must take care of. Likewise, it has been mentioned that the map of this installment will expand as new DLC and expansions become available in the future.

However, we will have to wait for this to happen. The trailer of GTA VI has also confirmed that this delivery will be available until 2025, without any specific date at the moment. Likewise, there is currently talk about a launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, leaving the PC out of this conversation, at least so far.

On related topics, Rockstar developers talk about the leak of the trailer yesterday. Likewise, PC gamers are disappointed with GTA VI.

Editor’s Note:

The developers of Grand Theft Auto are experts in showing us a very realistic and humorous version of American culture. So, I can’t wait to see what the studio will do with this crazy take on one of the strangest regions in this country.

Via:Central Gaming Hub