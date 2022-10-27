With the unexpected release of Alan Wake Remastered on Nintendo Switch a couple of days ago, Remedy’s work is finally available on all current platforms. As usually happens in these cases, the comparisons were immediate, since they put the Switch version face to face with the PS5 and Xbox 360.

As you can see, the GameXPlain video makes it clear that the Nintendo Switch version is the worst of all. This edition has performance and visual issues which will surely be a disappointment for more than one.

On top of what is already a minor visual experience, due in part to the Switch’s hardware limitations, it appears that this version’s release is marred by things like shaky frame rates, blurry textures, and less-than-ideal character models.

If you were one of the lucky ones who bought this game for less than $30 pesos, you probably won’t be so disappointed with this version. NeverthelessIf you paid full price, chances are you won’t be happy with this port of one of the most beloved horror games of the last decade.. On related topics, fans are disappointed with this port.

Editor’s note:

It’s disappointing that the Switch version doesn’t even manage to keep up with the Xbox 360 version. However, this shouldn’t be a big deal. It seems that ports are like a coin in the air, sometimes they are good, and sometimes they are not.

Via: GameXPlain