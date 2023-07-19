“The Saudi league is better than the MLS. I am 100% sure that I will not return to any European club. I led the way to the Saudi league… and now all the players come here.” Cristiano Ronaldo, today after losing 0-5 against Celta de Vigo. 😳🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/i75sVJKUr7 — Soccer Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) July 17, 2023

– Cristiano Ronaldo on his present

Meanwhile, in the MLS clearly the top figure will be Lionel Andres Messibut they will also join Inter Miami Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Carlos Vela, Lorenzo Insigne, Xherdan Shaqiri, Josef Martínez, Thiago Almada, Riqui Puig and Giorgio Chiellini They are other of the renowned soccer players who play there. See also Piqué: "strange demands" for which he would have left meeting with Shakira

david beckham He was the first “crack” to leave Europe: he disembarked in los angeles galaxy in 2007, leaving the elite of European football by leaving the real Madrid. Then names like Didier Drogba, Steven Gerrard, Kaka, lampard, pirlo, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney, before the recent arrival of the best player in history Lionel Messi, and of one of the best “5” of the last time, Sergio Busquets. Meanwhile, it was necessary to wait until the mid-70s for the dispute of the first National League that had its inaugural season in the 1975-1976 campaign in Saudi Arabia. In 1990, Saudi soccer became professional and this achievement was reflected in the qualification of the Saudi Arabian National Team to the 1994 World Cup in the United States, which marked the absolute debut of “Los Hijos del Desierto” in a World Cup. The Saudi Pro League was created in 2008 under the orbit of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

See also Pelé will have to remain hospitalized in Sao Paulo Meanwhile, MLS has 29 teams divided into two Conferences: East (15) and West (14). The top seven from each zone qualify for the playoffs, and the eighth and ninth teams from each zone meet for an extra place in the title match called the “Wild Card Game.” All teams play 38 home and away regular season games against their conference rivals, and the remainder against teams from the opposite conference, which are drawn by lottery. There are no descents. When all clubs have completed their 34 games, the regular season will be over. The best 7 classified from each conference will access the next round: the Playoffs. The rest will rest until the following season, without relegations or sports sanctions, in fact they will have the preference to sign players in the draft. Once the regular season is over, the ‘playoffs’ or ‘postseason’ begin, which are single-game playoffs. among the seven qualifiers from each conference. The matches are ordered as follows: In each conference, the first place goes directly to the semifinals waiting for a rival, while the rest of the teams play the ‘first round’ or what is related to a ‘quarterfinals’ arranged as follows: 2nd vs 7th

3rd vs. 6th

4th vs 5th The winners qualify for the semifinals and are rearranged according to the points obtained during the regular season, so that the crosses are as follows: 1st vs 4th

2nd vs 3rd The winners play the Conference Finalalso to a single party and that will give them access to the grand final of MLSnamed as the MLS Cupwhere the champions of each conference meet and where you get the league champion of a full season. See also MotoGP | Espargarò: "I'm close to the leaders on the pass. I'm playing it" The MLS Cup It is also a single game and is played in the stadium of whoever has obtained the most points throughout the regular season.

🏆 CHAMPIONS 🏆 🐅 The Tigers roar loudest 🐅 pic.twitter.com/oE7D0zWmxj — Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) May 31, 2023

Regarding the Arab league, the amount paid to the champion club has not been detailed, but four teams receive investments from the Sovereign Fund and another four receive it from state companies, such as the oil company Aramco. , which has investments in Al-Qadsiah. The PIF is the state’s investment and savings fund and is backed by oil, although the authorities have already been diversifying their income in the face of future scarcity of the non-renewable resource. With this project, in addition, the Asian country seeks to increase the income of the Saudi League from the current 120 million dollars to more than 480 million dollars per year, so it is likely that you will be paid fairly to what you enter.

Messi and the numbers of the third revolution in American soccer. He will collect about 150 million for two and a half years, at a rate of approximately 55 million per year, thus being the athlete with the best annual salary among the five main leagues in the USA. pic.twitter.com/4UwlWI7nwI — Julian Mozo (@JulianMozo) July 18, 2023