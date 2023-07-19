Cristiano Ronaldo, true to his style, fired against his eternal rival on the pitch, Lionel Messi, when comparing the level of the Saudi Arabian League, where he currently plays for Al Nassr, with that of the MLS of the United States, to which the Argentine star and world champion has just disembarked to wear the Inter Miami jersey.
“I would not like to go to the MLS, because in Arabia the championship is much better than that of the United States”he responded forcefully. Let’s see if CR7 is right or not. Draw your conclusions.
“Now everyone wants to come here (for Arabia). The door to go to Europe is closed, from my point of view football there has lost a lot of quality, except for the Premier League”
After the signing of the Portuguese with al nassr at the beginning of 2023, renowned players such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté, Marcelo Brozovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Edouard Mendy, Roberto Firmino they joined the Saudi league with very high value contracts.
Meanwhile, in the MLS clearly the top figure will be Lionel Andres Messibut they will also join Inter Miami Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Carlos Vela, Lorenzo Insigne, Xherdan Shaqiri, Josef Martínez, Thiago Almada, Riqui Puig and Giorgio Chiellini They are other of the renowned soccer players who play there.
History
MLS began its strategy to gain greater visibility long before the Saudi Pro League. Between 1968 and 1984, the most important professional soccer league in the United States and Canada was called the North American Soccer League and they played there Pelé, the “Kid” Valderrama, Franz Beckenbauer and Johan Cruyffamong others, but the contest ended and it was not until 1993 that the MLS.
david beckham He was the first “crack” to leave Europe: he disembarked in los angeles galaxy in 2007, leaving the elite of European football by leaving the real Madrid. Then names like Didier Drogba, Steven Gerrard, Kaka, lampard, pirlo, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney, before the recent arrival of the best player in history Lionel Messi, and of one of the best “5” of the last time, Sergio Busquets.
Meanwhile, it was necessary to wait until the mid-70s for the dispute of the first National League that had its inaugural season in the 1975-1976 campaign in Saudi Arabia. In 1990, Saudi soccer became professional and this achievement was reflected in the qualification of the Saudi Arabian National Team to the 1994 World Cup in the United States, which marked the absolute debut of “Los Hijos del Desierto” in a World Cup.
The Saudi Pro League was created in 2008 under the orbit of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.
Number of teams and competition format
In the 2023-2024 season, the Saudi Arabian League will have 18 clubs in the First Division, with the same format: a round-robin tournament with round-trip matches, with a total of 34 dates. The season will start in August 2023 and end in May 2024. The team that scores the most points will be crowned the champion, while the 3 best placed will qualify for the Asian Champions League, with the one that finishes in fourth position remaining on ticket to the previous phase of the Champions League. The last three will descend.
Meanwhile, MLS has 29 teams divided into two Conferences: East (15) and West (14). The top seven from each zone qualify for the playoffs, and the eighth and ninth teams from each zone meet for an extra place in the title match called the “Wild Card Game.” All teams play 38 home and away regular season games against their conference rivals, and the remainder against teams from the opposite conference, which are drawn by lottery. There are no descents.
When all clubs have completed their 34 games, the regular season will be over. The best 7 classified from each conference will access the next round: the Playoffs. The rest will rest until the following season, without relegations or sports sanctions, in fact they will have the preference to sign players in the draft.
Once the regular season is over, the ‘playoffs’ or ‘postseason’ begin, which are single-game playoffs. among the seven qualifiers from each conference. The matches are ordered as follows:
In each conference, the first place goes directly to the semifinals waiting for a rival, while the rest of the teams play the ‘first round’ or what is related to a ‘quarterfinals’ arranged as follows:
2nd vs 7th
3rd vs. 6th
4th vs 5th
The winners qualify for the semifinals and are rearranged according to the points obtained during the regular season, so that the crosses are as follows:
1st vs 4th
2nd vs 3rd
The winners play the Conference Finalalso to a single party and that will give them access to the grand final of MLSnamed as the MLS Cupwhere the champions of each conference meet and where you get the league champion of a full season.
The MLS Cup It is also a single game and is played in the stadium of whoever has obtained the most points throughout the regular season.
How much money does the champion get?
In the last MLS tournament, these were the numbers: First round: $20,000; Conference semifinals: $47,500; Conference final: 100 thousand dollars; MLS Champion: 300 thousand dollars. We will have to wait to see if they are updated.
Regarding the Arab league, the amount paid to the champion club has not been detailed, but four teams receive investments from the Sovereign Fund and another four receive it from state companies, such as the oil company Aramco. , which has investments in Al-Qadsiah. The PIF is the state’s investment and savings fund and is backed by oil, although the authorities have already been diversifying their income in the face of future scarcity of the non-renewable resource. With this project, in addition, the Asian country seeks to increase the income of the Saudi League from the current 120 million dollars to more than 480 million dollars per year, so it is likely that you will be paid fairly to what you enter.
How much money Messi earns and how much money Ronaldo earns
Although Ronaldo failed to be champion despite his 14 goals in 16 games, CR7 pocketed 224 million dollars in the first of his two and a half years contract.
Meanwhile, the annual salary that Lionel Messi will receive at Inter Miami will be around 50 million dollars a year: although MLS has a salary cap, there are franchise players They can exceed that limit.
This rule was decreed so that David Beckham could reach the league, and precisely the Englishman is today the co-owner of Inter Miami.
In addition to the annual salary, Messi will also receive other benefits as part of his arrival in the United States, such as a percentage of TV rights, percentage of shares, real estate deals and more.
