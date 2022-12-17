When two off-road supercars come out so close to each other, a comparison is almost unavoidable. For example, the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato face each other.

The off-road supercar is a concept that hasn’t been taken up by any major automaker in years. So as a Porsche you could easily score with it because there is simply no competition. Until, not even a month later, there is a competitor of Lamborghini.

911 Dakar vs Huracan Sterrato

At least, in both cases it concerns a raised sports car. Yet the Porsche 911 and Lamborghini Huracán are not basically competitors. That is why we want to put the Porsche 911 Dakar and the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato against the same yardstick. Is it a choice between two competitors and if so, which one do you make?

Base

To start with the simple question: what is it? In the case of the Porsche 911 Dakar, the history card is played. Porsche honors their 911s of yesteryear that were successful in the Paris-Dakar rally with basically exactly the same concept as that old 911. Lamborghini has no sentimental reason to come up with a boosted supercar. What counts for Lamborghini is that they wanted to do something special for the very last model with naturally aspirated V10 that they will release.

Specs

When we get to specs, it becomes clear that the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato are cut from something else. Still, all is well under the line. You would say that the Huracán with its four extra cylinders and more horsepower completely misses the 911, but if you keep it relevant to the type of car, that is not too bad. The sprint time, for example, is the same: 3.4 seconds to 100. Also the top speeds (limited for both due to the off-road tires) of 240 km/h and 260 km/h will not make a difference.

Porsche 911 Dakar Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Engine 3.0 liter F6, Biturbo 5.2 liter V10, N/A Power/Torque 480 hp/570 Nm 610 hp/560 Nm Sprint time 0-60 3.4 seconds 3.4 seconds Top speed 240 km/h 260 km/h Weight 1,605 kilograms 1,470 kilograms

off-road

What counts with a car like this: is it just a show or do you have something serious about the unpaved with the Porsche 911 Dakar and/or Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato? In any case, both brands prepare the car as well as possible for it. In terms of ground clearance, Porsche is a little more generous: in ‘normal’ position you can raise the 911 Dakar by 50 mm, in a special off-road position even up to 80 mm. The Sterrato does not have adjustable springs: the thing is 43 mm higher than a standard Huracán at all times.

The same applies to the driving modes: both cars have received an extra there, but the Porsche slightly more than the Lamborghini. With the Huracán Sterrato, minor changes have been made to the Strada (street) and Sport modes, with only the new ‘Rally’ mode added. In addition to a Rally driving mode for slightly uneven roads, Porsche also adds a full ‘Offroad’ mode. Then you have the maximum ground clearance and you could possibly do small climbs with the 911.

With both cars you will of course get off-road tires as an option. Remarkably, the Pirellis are Italian-made for the Porsche and the Huracán Sterrato rolls on Bridgestone rubber. In both cases these are ‘All Terrain’ tires, so not specialized off-road rubber but a kind of compromise. The nice thing about cars like this is that after playing on unpaved terrain you can just get back on the road to be seen, which the basic versions of the Sterrato and the Dakar of course have a lot of experience with.

Appearance

A nice bridge to the appearance of the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato. More ground clearance, new driving modes, off-road tires: all nice. We suspect, however, that the appearance will play an equally or even greater role when buying one of these cars.

With Porsche, the changes to the appearance are probably the most prominent. Both the front and rear bumper are different from regular 911s, with a large red towing eye as an eye-catcher. The 911 Dakar gets a unique rear spoiler. Black plastic can be found around the wheel arches and at the bottom of the bumpers. These are the most vulnerable parts of the car, so with serious rally work minor damage to them is hardly preventable and therefore relatively easy to fix.

The Lamborghini is actually surprisingly subtle, but in a good way. The extra wide wheel arches are mounted in the bodywork with pop rivets and probably offer sufficient protection. The material is also more impact resistant at the bottom of the bumpers on the Sterrato. Fun fact: the Sterrato is the first and only Lamborghini to come standard with roof rails. You can get them optionally on the Urus, but they are always on the Sterrato.

accessories

Serious off-roading is actually nothing more than putting yourself in trouble on purpose for your own entertainment. By that we mean: it will prevent you from getting stuck or so far from civilization that you have to provide provisions, at least, with the lifestyle that the Dakar and the Sterrato try to promote. Off-road specialists will miss a few things about both off-road supercars in that regard, for example, you can’t get a winch on either car.

Porsche offers you a special roof rack with LED spotlights for the 911 Dakar. This fits on the existing Tequipment roof racks for the 911 and is intended for all the extras you can take with you. In the press photos, for example, we see road plates, a bag with provisions and extra petrol in jerry cans. Porsche also offers special sticker sets such as the ‘Rallye Design’ package, but that is only a color scheme.

Lamborghini therefore offers special roof rails for the Sterrato and even gives you extra transverse roof racks if you want. You do have to score a roof rack yourself somewhere that fits on it. Lamborghini can also offer you extra LED lighting with two spotlights on the front bumper. Lamborghini had to glue up some of the Huracán’s cooling slots to prevent dirt and water from getting through, which is why every Sterrato has a large scoop on top that allows air to flow directly through to the engine.

Prices and limitation

Both the Porsche 911 Dakar and the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato are intended as special editions, probably because that’s the only way to convince the purple pants of an off-road supercar. Porsche will build 2,500 copies of the Dakar, while Lamborghini stops the counter at 1,499 units. The basic price for Europe of the Porsche 911 Dakar is around 220,000 euros, while Lamborghini wants to see around 255,000 euros for the Huracán Sterrato. This of course depends on the market: in the Netherlands you have a Dakar for 299,900 euros and we do not expect the Huracán Sterrato to fall very far below 350,000 euros.

Choose!

Given the history of the Porsche, the Lamborghini is the big surprise in this segment, but history will be an important reason why the 911 Dakar even exists. In any case, in both cases you buy a car that can really hold its own in rough terrain more than the original recipe. The idea of ​​both cars is therefore more than great. Anyway, a choice has to be made and we are happy to leave that to you. Porsche 911 Dakar or Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato?

