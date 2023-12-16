Once the 2023 season is over, it is inevitably time to take stock for teams and drivers. An interesting parameter can be represented by variation in points obtained between last championship and this one. Of course, this is a partial figure and inevitably tainted by the evolution – or involution, depending on the case – of the competitiveness of the car. But it still provides some interesting discussion points.

Alonso, I jump forward better than Max

For example, it has made the greatest leap forward Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard, who came fourth in the World Championship and author of an amazing season in terms of performance peaks and continuity, achieved well in his first year in Aston Martin. 125 points more than in 2022when he was still playing with Alpine.

Behind him is Max Verstappenwith a positive delta of 121 points which demonstrates how its symbiosis with the RB19 has truly been perfect from day one, compared to the problems experienced at the beginning of last championship with the 'version' 18. The +83 by Lando Norristhird in this particular ranking and author of a second half of the championship as an absolute protagonist.

Leclerc-Russell: same decline, different reasons

Vice versa the ranking of the drivers who have lost the most points compared to 2022 is led by the names of Charles Leclerc (-102) and George Russell (-100). The Monegasque paid for the evident competitive delta experienced at the beginning of the championship, when Ferrari – the first force in the first races of 2022 – was instead forced to struggle to get among the best four teams on the grid.

The Englishman from Mercedes has more individual responsibilities, also comparing his performance with that (definitely higher) of his teammate Lewis Hamilton. Third, in terms of number of points lost from 2022 to 2023, is the other Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz, with -46. In his specific case, what stood out above all was the disappointing end to the season, with just 17 points collected in the last three GPs. In 2022 there were 44.