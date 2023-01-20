Comparisons are negative, but sometimes necessary and difficult to escape from.

I think that because of my training, I have certain socialist tendencies, but this does not prevent me from reflecting on an irrefutable fact that leads me to the inevitable comparison.

I do not know of any population exodus from nations classified as capitalists, to countries with tendencies or fully immersed in socialism.

On the contrary, the avalanches of people from nations such as Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua or Bolivia, who migrate to countries with capitalist tendencies such as the United States or European nations, are evident.

The family well-being of the countries of one or another group shows an abysmal difference, always to the detriment of the socialists, whether we like it or not.

There are currents within “conservative” or “capitalist” countries that promote socialist ideologies, but it is certain that nine out of ten promoters of these ideologies would choose a capitalist nation to live and raise their family. Social welfare is evident which side it is on, without a doubt.

So, beyond ideologies or idealisms, even though it sounds pretty. economic equality and the even distribution of wealth – personally, I sympathize with it – reality tells us that it is not possible, nor would it be the best.

We have already had not very successful experiences in Mexico and as an example I cite two: the ejidos, which were unable to keep up with the production rate of the haciendas, and the cooperatives that often quickly went bankrupt, although, as in everything, there are exceptions.

It may not be pleasant to admit it, but the evidence that those who produce wealth are private companies is irrefutable.

But deep down, the good or the bad of capitalism or socialism are not their ideologies, nor their organization, they are the corruption and abuses that are committed.

And in that order of ideas, what any nation, regardless of its political organization, should seek is respect and justice. The problem of the aforementioned nations is not their socialist court, but that there is no justice and that their rulers do not make decisions thinking about the collective well-being, but about their own.

But capitalist regimes do not escape this judgment. When there is justice, no more is needed.

Let’s stop looking for three feet to the cat, let’s fight for justice in our nation and we will achieve well-being and progress, we will be able to turn this homeland of ours into the land that we dream of inheriting to our descendants.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact to make it so.

It’s time.

Thanks.



